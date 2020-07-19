638 Groton

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

This gorgeous traditional is located in the prestigious Burbank Hills close to beautiful downtown Burbank, city parks, Pool and the Burbank Tennis Center.It features 4 bedrooms with a spacious master suite with walk in closet, 3 baths and a den. The 2 car attached garage is finished. The kitchen, dining room and family room are combined to create a beautiful Great Room. It has hardwood floors, skylights, central Heat & Air, plantation shutters, a large laundry room along with a finished attic for storage. French Doors off of the den lead to the backyard with a BBQ area and a swimming pool. This house is perfect for entertaining large or small parties