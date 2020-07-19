All apartments in Burbank
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

638 Groton

638 Groton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

638 Groton Drive, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This gorgeous traditional is located in the prestigious Burbank Hills close to beautiful downtown Burbank, city parks, Pool and the Burbank Tennis Center.It features 4 bedrooms with a spacious master suite with walk in closet, 3 baths and a den. The 2 car attached garage is finished. The kitchen, dining room and family room are combined to create a beautiful Great Room. It has hardwood floors, skylights, central Heat & Air, plantation shutters, a large laundry room along with a finished attic for storage. French Doors off of the den lead to the backyard with a BBQ area and a swimming pool. This house is perfect for entertaining large or small parties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 Groton have any available units?
638 Groton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 638 Groton have?
Some of 638 Groton's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 Groton currently offering any rent specials?
638 Groton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 Groton pet-friendly?
No, 638 Groton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 638 Groton offer parking?
Yes, 638 Groton offers parking.
Does 638 Groton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 Groton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 Groton have a pool?
Yes, 638 Groton has a pool.
Does 638 Groton have accessible units?
No, 638 Groton does not have accessible units.
Does 638 Groton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 638 Groton has units with dishwashers.
