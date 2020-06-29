629 N Brighton Street

Amenities

Stunning “South of Magnolia” Burbank Home boasts sprawling open-concept living featuring living room with bay window, massive kitchen and dining with large island offering extra seating for four, pendant and recessed lighting, built-in microwave and wine cooler, prep/bar sink and an abundance of storage. Additional kitchen features are soft-close cabinets, stainless appliances including dual fuel oven/range, dishwasher, refrigerator and a cozy built-in corner seating area. Step down to family room with vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, polished cement floor, fireplace and French doors with transom window that open to back yard and covered patio. PERFECT FOR ENTERTINING! Very private master wing invites you with vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, fireplace, large walk-in closet and French doors leading to its very own wood deck. Beautiful master bath features soaking tub with tasteful glass tile surround and double vessel sink vanity. Amenities include handsome wood floors, central air and heat and sun tunnel skylights in hallway and master bath. Welcoming curb appeal with carport and long driveway to two car detached garage. Additional parking in rear. Move in and enjoy!