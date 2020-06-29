All apartments in Burbank
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:40 AM

629 N Brighton Street

629 North Brighton Street · No Longer Available
Location

629 North Brighton Street, Burbank, CA 91506
Chandler Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Stunning “South of Magnolia” Burbank Home boasts sprawling open-concept living featuring living room with bay window, massive kitchen and dining with large island offering extra seating for four, pendant and recessed lighting, built-in microwave and wine cooler, prep/bar sink and an abundance of storage. Additional kitchen features are soft-close cabinets, stainless appliances including dual fuel oven/range, dishwasher, refrigerator and a cozy built-in corner seating area. Step down to family room with vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, polished cement floor, fireplace and French doors with transom window that open to back yard and covered patio. PERFECT FOR ENTERTINING! Very private master wing invites you with vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, fireplace, large walk-in closet and French doors leading to its very own wood deck. Beautiful master bath features soaking tub with tasteful glass tile surround and double vessel sink vanity. Amenities include handsome wood floors, central air and heat and sun tunnel skylights in hallway and master bath. Welcoming curb appeal with carport and long driveway to two car detached garage. Additional parking in rear. Move in and enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 N Brighton Street have any available units?
629 N Brighton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 N Brighton Street have?
Some of 629 N Brighton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 N Brighton Street currently offering any rent specials?
629 N Brighton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 N Brighton Street pet-friendly?
No, 629 N Brighton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 629 N Brighton Street offer parking?
Yes, 629 N Brighton Street offers parking.
Does 629 N Brighton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 N Brighton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 N Brighton Street have a pool?
No, 629 N Brighton Street does not have a pool.
Does 629 N Brighton Street have accessible units?
No, 629 N Brighton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 629 N Brighton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 N Brighton Street has units with dishwashers.

