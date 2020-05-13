624 North TOLUCA PARK Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fabulous light filled remodeled one bedroom available now in prime Toluca Lake / Burbank area. Top floor corner unit features open floor plan with new hardwood floors, custom fixtures, recessed lighting, new windows and blinds and full size Washer and Dryer in unit. Gourmet kitchen has pantry and beautiful granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, gas stove and double door refrigerator with water and ice dispenser. Large gorgeous kitchen bar is great for entertaining and can accomodate bar stool seating and is open to living room. Bedroom is spacious and has mirrored his and her closets. Bathroom has high end finishes. One assigned garaged parking space and plenty of street parking in this low density residential area. Near Pass Ave and all Toluca Lake has to offer! Small pets welcome.