624 North TOLUCA PARK Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 12:51 PM

624 North TOLUCA PARK Drive

624 North Toluca Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

624 North Toluca Park Drive, Burbank, CA 91505
Magnolia Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fabulous light filled remodeled one bedroom available now in prime Toluca Lake / Burbank area. Top floor corner unit features open floor plan with new hardwood floors, custom fixtures, recessed lighting, new windows and blinds and full size Washer and Dryer in unit. Gourmet kitchen has pantry and beautiful granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, gas stove and double door refrigerator with water and ice dispenser. Large gorgeous kitchen bar is great for entertaining and can accomodate bar stool seating and is open to living room. Bedroom is spacious and has mirrored his and her closets. Bathroom has high end finishes. One assigned garaged parking space and plenty of street parking in this low density residential area. Near Pass Ave and all Toluca Lake has to offer! Small pets welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 North TOLUCA PARK Drive have any available units?
624 North TOLUCA PARK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 North TOLUCA PARK Drive have?
Some of 624 North TOLUCA PARK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 North TOLUCA PARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
624 North TOLUCA PARK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 North TOLUCA PARK Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 North TOLUCA PARK Drive is pet friendly.
Does 624 North TOLUCA PARK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 624 North TOLUCA PARK Drive offers parking.
Does 624 North TOLUCA PARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 North TOLUCA PARK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 North TOLUCA PARK Drive have a pool?
No, 624 North TOLUCA PARK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 624 North TOLUCA PARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 624 North TOLUCA PARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 624 North TOLUCA PARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 North TOLUCA PARK Drive has units with dishwashers.
