All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 540 E Angeleno Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
540 E Angeleno Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:55 AM

540 E Angeleno Avenue

540 East Angeleno Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

540 East Angeleno Avenue, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Now for Lease! This luxurious condominium is truly Los Angeles living! Located in Burbank, with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Living room has built-in fire place. Spacious dining area includes recessed lighting and balcony. Laminate wood flooring is throughout entire home. Kitchen features built-in stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and breakfast bar! Laundry closet conveniently includes shelves. Master Bedroom and second bedroom both feature mirrored closet, recessed lighting, laminate wood flooring, and window- bringing in beautiful daytime lighting. Bathroom includes a dual vanity and shower stall. Second bathroom is updated, has shower stall with seat inside. Beautiful condo is ideally located in the center of popular Verdugo Mountain Park and The Los Angeles Zoo! Enjoy hiking, biking and exceptional mountain and city views at the Wildwood Canyon Park as well, just four minutes away! Also includes two parking spaces in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 E Angeleno Avenue have any available units?
540 E Angeleno Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 E Angeleno Avenue have?
Some of 540 E Angeleno Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 E Angeleno Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
540 E Angeleno Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 E Angeleno Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 540 E Angeleno Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 540 E Angeleno Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 540 E Angeleno Avenue offers parking.
Does 540 E Angeleno Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 E Angeleno Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 E Angeleno Avenue have a pool?
No, 540 E Angeleno Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 540 E Angeleno Avenue have accessible units?
No, 540 E Angeleno Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 540 E Angeleno Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 E Angeleno Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts