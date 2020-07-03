540 E Angeleno Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Now for Lease! This luxurious condominium is truly Los Angeles living! Located in Burbank, with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Living room has built-in fire place. Spacious dining area includes recessed lighting and balcony. Laminate wood flooring is throughout entire home. Kitchen features built-in stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and breakfast bar! Laundry closet conveniently includes shelves. Master Bedroom and second bedroom both feature mirrored closet, recessed lighting, laminate wood flooring, and window- bringing in beautiful daytime lighting. Bathroom includes a dual vanity and shower stall. Second bathroom is updated, has shower stall with seat inside. Beautiful condo is ideally located in the center of popular Verdugo Mountain Park and The Los Angeles Zoo! Enjoy hiking, biking and exceptional mountain and city views at the Wildwood Canyon Park as well, just four minutes away! Also includes two parking spaces in garage.