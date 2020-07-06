450 S Lamer Street

Amenities

Sophisticated executive home up on a knoll on a pretty tree lined street in the Rancho Equestrian District. Designer chef’s kitchen features Caesarstone marble counters, 48 inch double oven Wolf range, Subzero fridge with double freezer and large island opening to media/family room. Luxurious bathroom with marble counters, deep soaking tub and glass rain shower. Separate living room with high ceiling and raised gas fireplace. Light and bright with newer windows. Newer hardwood floors throughout. Recently fully remodeled including systems. Large covered patio overlooking the secluded and private terraced backyard with a fountain, fruit and citrus trees. Professionally landscaped with California native plants and dramatic lighting. 2 car detached garage. Gardener included. Small – medium dogs considered. Excellent credit required. Close proximity to DTLA and all the studios: Disney, Warner Bros, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon. Nearby cafes, coffee bars, shops, ice skating, bowling, tennis, the new Whole Foods, the Equestrian Center and easy access to the trails in Griffith Park. The perfect neighborhood for living the good life.