434 E Tujunga Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Fabulous 2BR & 2.5BA townhouse style unit in a 10 units gated building built in 1987 in the best location of Burbank. Ready to move-in. This unit has central air & heat and laundry hook ups inside the apartment including washer and dryer & kitchen appliances. Very spacious living room and dining , kitchen & two bedroom suites. Subterranean parking with 2 car parking. Intercom building.No pets allowed, tenant to provide a full credit report for each applicant & complete a rental application & proof of income.