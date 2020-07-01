All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 434 E Tujunga Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
434 E Tujunga Avenue
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:37 AM

434 E Tujunga Avenue

434 East Tujunga Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

434 East Tujunga Avenue, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous 2BR & 2.5BA townhouse style unit in a 10 units gated building built in 1987 in the best location of Burbank. Ready to move-in. This unit has central air & heat and laundry hook ups inside the apartment including washer and dryer & kitchen appliances. Very spacious living room and dining , kitchen & two bedroom suites. Subterranean parking with 2 car parking. Intercom building.No pets allowed, tenant to provide a full credit report for each applicant & complete a rental application & proof of income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 E Tujunga Avenue have any available units?
434 E Tujunga Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 E Tujunga Avenue have?
Some of 434 E Tujunga Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 E Tujunga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
434 E Tujunga Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 E Tujunga Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 434 E Tujunga Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 434 E Tujunga Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 434 E Tujunga Avenue offers parking.
Does 434 E Tujunga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 434 E Tujunga Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 E Tujunga Avenue have a pool?
No, 434 E Tujunga Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 434 E Tujunga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 434 E Tujunga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 434 E Tujunga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 E Tujunga Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts