Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Location, Location, Location!! Welcome to this fully furnished home, with all appliances & ALL UTILITIES included!! This open floor plan home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a fireplace in the family room! The hot features of the home include a central AC & heating, Ring alarm, plenty of curb appeal, a large flat private backyard with a built-in fire pit, Avocado and Orange tree, and a detached garage; this home is truly an entertainers dream!! Available short term as well.