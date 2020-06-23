All apartments in Burbank
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
2921 W Riverside Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:19 AM

2921 W Riverside Drive

2921 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2921 Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91505
Media Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION with this large, beautifully remodeled 1BD, 1BA unit in the Burbank Rancho area - convenient to Media District, including NY Film Academy, Studios and related entertainment companies. Located in a quiet "pride of ownership/residential feel" fourplex, this spacious unit has been completely updated and features hardwood flooring throughout, remodeled Kitchen with separate laundry, updated full Bath (with shower over tub), central air conditioning & heating and updated windows throughout. Large Bedroom with nice size closet and extra storage spaces.
Also includes one dedicated parking space in a shared double detached garage off alley at rear of property. DON'T DELAY - units of this quality in this area of Burbank go quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 W Riverside Drive have any available units?
2921 W Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 W Riverside Drive have?
Some of 2921 W Riverside Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 W Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2921 W Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 W Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2921 W Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 2921 W Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2921 W Riverside Drive offers parking.
Does 2921 W Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 W Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 W Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 2921 W Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2921 W Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2921 W Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 W Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2921 W Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
