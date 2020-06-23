2921 W Riverside Drive

Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION with this large, beautifully remodeled 1BD, 1BA unit in the Burbank Rancho area - convenient to Media District, including NY Film Academy, Studios and related entertainment companies. Located in a quiet "pride of ownership/residential feel" fourplex, this spacious unit has been completely updated and features hardwood flooring throughout, remodeled Kitchen with separate laundry, updated full Bath (with shower over tub), central air conditioning & heating and updated windows throughout. Large Bedroom with nice size closet and extra storage spaces.
Also includes one dedicated parking space in a shared double detached garage off alley at rear of property. DON'T DELAY - units of this quality in this area of Burbank go quickly!