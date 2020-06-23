2921 W Riverside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION with this large, beautifully remodeled 1BD, 1BA unit in the Burbank Rancho area - convenient to Media District, including NY Film Academy, Studios and related entertainment companies. Located in a quiet "pride of ownership/residential feel" fourplex, this spacious unit has been completely updated and features hardwood flooring throughout, remodeled Kitchen with separate laundry, updated full Bath (with shower over tub), central air conditioning & heating and updated windows throughout. Large Bedroom with nice size closet and extra storage spaces.

Also includes one dedicated parking space in a shared double detached garage off alley at rear of property. DON'T DELAY - units of this quality in this area of Burbank go quickly!