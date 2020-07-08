All apartments in Burbank
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
2912 Riverside Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2912 Riverside Dr

2912 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2912 Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91505
Media Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Comfortable homelike four plex in excellent condition with Johnny Carson Park on one side and Griffith Park on the other. Units are large with lots of natural light, wood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Kitchens feature new appliances including Micro wave. Each unit has its own garage. Close to Studios, Toluca Lake restaurants, shops and the 134 Ventura freeway.
laundry in unit, pets: ok, washer/dryer in unit.

Amenities: Hard wood floors, laundry machines in unit, 1 Parking.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Parking: 1 Parking
http://burcalapts.com/apartment-for-rent-details.aspx?id=3395

IT491121 - IT49CU3395

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Riverside Dr have any available units?
2912 Riverside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 Riverside Dr have?
Some of 2912 Riverside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Riverside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2912 Riverside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2912 Riverside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2912 Riverside Dr offers parking.
Does 2912 Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2912 Riverside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Riverside Dr have a pool?
No, 2912 Riverside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Riverside Dr have accessible units?
No, 2912 Riverside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 Riverside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

