2912 Riverside Dr

Comfortable homelike four plex in excellent condition with Johnny Carson Park on one side and Griffith Park on the other. Units are large with lots of natural light, wood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Kitchens feature new appliances including Micro wave. Each unit has its own garage. Close to Studios, Toluca Lake restaurants, shops and the 134 Ventura freeway.

Amenities: Hard wood floors, laundry machines in unit, 1 Parking.

Utilities: Water, Trash.

Parking: 1 Parking

