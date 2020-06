Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Burbank home has opened its doors for you. - The home boast 3 bedrooms and 3 baths plus 2 den/office spaces one of which can be a 4th bedroom. It has beautiful Hardwood floors, Huge master suite with a new spacious bathroom and private balcony deck. All Appliances and Gardener included. Property is being offered furnished or unfurnished. Dont delay, this home will not last. Contact Us Now!



(RLNE4369166)