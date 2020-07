Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Burbank Home - Spacious and beautiful three bedrooms three-bathroom house with central ac comprised of 1,950 square feet with a pool and two-car attached garage with hardwood floors throughout. A spacious kitchen has a refrigerator, granite countertops, and stackable washer/dryer. A large and inviting living room with a lot of windows as well as a fireplace, The master bedroom opens up to the back yard which has a cozy sitting area.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5104542)