Burbank, CA
248 South Lincoln Street
Last updated June 25 2019 at 4:06 PM

248 South Lincoln Street

248 N Lincoln St · No Longer Available
Location

248 N Lincoln St, Burbank, CA 91506
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Charming Burbank Cottage nestled in the heart of the Burbank Media Center. Original charm mixed with current updates makes this the perfect home. Hardwood floors flow throughout the home, connecting the living spaces with the bedrooms. The oversized living room flows into the dining room, making the perfect entertaining space for all occasions. The updated full bathroom in the hall connects the two spacious bedrooms. The galley kitchen is perfect for cooking family dinners and serving guests on the patio just off the den. The den leads out to the entertaining backyard that is meticulously manicured. There are fruit trees, grass for that four-legged family member AND...a SHE-SHED! Yes! The perfect place to relax for some quite time or to enjoy with your friends. The two-car garage is equipped for the do-it-yourselfer AND there is an additional space behind the garage for storage. AND the new Whole Foods is just around the corner along with Disney, Warner Brothers, Pavilions and on Olive Avenue the famous Burbank original diner, Tally Rand. Come make this your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 South Lincoln Street have any available units?
248 South Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 South Lincoln Street have?
Some of 248 South Lincoln Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 South Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
248 South Lincoln Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 South Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
No, 248 South Lincoln Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 248 South Lincoln Street offer parking?
Yes, 248 South Lincoln Street offers parking.
Does 248 South Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 South Lincoln Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 South Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 248 South Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 248 South Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 248 South Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 248 South Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 South Lincoln Street does not have units with dishwashers.
