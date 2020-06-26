248 South Lincoln Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Charming Burbank Cottage nestled in the heart of the Burbank Media Center. Original charm mixed with current updates makes this the perfect home. Hardwood floors flow throughout the home, connecting the living spaces with the bedrooms. The oversized living room flows into the dining room, making the perfect entertaining space for all occasions. The updated full bathroom in the hall connects the two spacious bedrooms. The galley kitchen is perfect for cooking family dinners and serving guests on the patio just off the den. The den leads out to the entertaining backyard that is meticulously manicured. There are fruit trees, grass for that four-legged family member AND...a SHE-SHED! Yes! The perfect place to relax for some quite time or to enjoy with your friends. The two-car garage is equipped for the do-it-yourselfer AND there is an additional space behind the garage for storage. AND the new Whole Foods is just around the corner along with Disney, Warner Brothers, Pavilions and on Olive Avenue the famous Burbank original diner, Tally Rand. Come make this your home!