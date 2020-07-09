All apartments in Burbank
241 West Tujunga Avenue #Unit A

241 W Tujunga Ave · No Longer Available
Location

241 W Tujunga Ave, Burbank, CA 91502
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated from top to bottom, every inch is brand new and all yours. From the moment you walk up to the building the exterior paint will jump out at you. It?s cool, modern and everything you?ve been waiting for. This lower unit is full of pizzazz! You?ll feel like you\'re living your best life the moment you walk in. Pristine laminate flooring welcome you into your giant open living space. The galley style kitchen is perfection! Complete with quartz countertops, stainless steal appliances and the thing you?ve always hoped for.. a dishwasher! You don?t have time for dishes, you?re too fancy! Bright windows fill the rooms with light. This spot is for sure an instant boost of happy. Plus there\'s an A/C unit, which will make those summer days actually enjoyable. Need a place for all of your stuff? You\'re in luck! This unit has a ton of built-in storage! Finally a spot for linens. And let?s be real, that?s the most adult thing we all strive for. The bedroom has the same fabulous laminate flooring, a sleek ceiling fan and awesome closet space. The bathroom is the definition of luxury. Gorgeous tile flooring, stellar shower surround, and the upscale vanity show how much work and care was taken into the design and remodel. You are living your Pinterest DREAMS. The location is killer. Minutes from Downtown Burbank you?ll have so many options when it comes to restaurants and shopping that you might need an extra day in the week just to explore it all! Not to mention you can hop on the 5 which makes commuting a breeze. The building is fully gated and has shared laundry. Plus, the unit comes with one parking spot! Need some outdoor space? Just you wait! There will be an awesome lounge area in the back that will be added soon and will include a BBQ and spots to relax in the sun. I knew it! I see you packing your bags all ready? FEATURESAvailable Now First Floor Unit Laminate and Tile Flooring 1 Bed/ 1 Bath Approx 700 sqft New light Fixtures Beautiful Kitchen Stainless Steel Appliances - Gas Stove/Oven, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave AC Unit Washer/Dryer in Building Minutes from Downtown Burbank Close to 5 Freeway DETAILSAvailable Now One Year Minimum Lease Tenant Pays Gas and Electric Owner Pays all other Utilities Pets considered with additional deposit Deposit and 1st Month Due at Lease Signing (Signing to take place within 48 hours of Approval)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 West Tujunga Avenue #Unit A have any available units?
241 West Tujunga Avenue #Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 West Tujunga Avenue #Unit A have?
Some of 241 West Tujunga Avenue #Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 West Tujunga Avenue #Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
241 West Tujunga Avenue #Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 West Tujunga Avenue #Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 West Tujunga Avenue #Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 241 West Tujunga Avenue #Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 241 West Tujunga Avenue #Unit A offers parking.
Does 241 West Tujunga Avenue #Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 West Tujunga Avenue #Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 West Tujunga Avenue #Unit A have a pool?
No, 241 West Tujunga Avenue #Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 241 West Tujunga Avenue #Unit A have accessible units?
No, 241 West Tujunga Avenue #Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 241 West Tujunga Avenue #Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 West Tujunga Avenue #Unit A has units with dishwashers.

