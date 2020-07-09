241 West Tujunga Avenue #Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated from top to bottom, every inch is brand new and all yours. From the moment you walk up to the building the exterior paint will jump out at you. It?s cool, modern and everything you?ve been waiting for. This lower unit is full of pizzazz! You?ll feel like you\'re living your best life the moment you walk in. Pristine laminate flooring welcome you into your giant open living space. The galley style kitchen is perfection! Complete with quartz countertops, stainless steal appliances and the thing you?ve always hoped for.. a dishwasher! You don?t have time for dishes, you?re too fancy! Bright windows fill the rooms with light. This spot is for sure an instant boost of happy. Plus there\'s an A/C unit, which will make those summer days actually enjoyable. Need a place for all of your stuff? You\'re in luck! This unit has a ton of built-in storage! Finally a spot for linens. And let?s be real, that?s the most adult thing we all strive for. The bedroom has the same fabulous laminate flooring, a sleek ceiling fan and awesome closet space. The bathroom is the definition of luxury. Gorgeous tile flooring, stellar shower surround, and the upscale vanity show how much work and care was taken into the design and remodel. You are living your Pinterest DREAMS. The location is killer. Minutes from Downtown Burbank you?ll have so many options when it comes to restaurants and shopping that you might need an extra day in the week just to explore it all! Not to mention you can hop on the 5 which makes commuting a breeze. The building is fully gated and has shared laundry. Plus, the unit comes with one parking spot! Need some outdoor space? Just you wait! There will be an awesome lounge area in the back that will be added soon and will include a BBQ and spots to relax in the sun. I knew it! I see you packing your bags all ready? FEATURESAvailable Now First Floor Unit Laminate and Tile Flooring 1 Bed/ 1 Bath Approx 700 sqft New light Fixtures Beautiful Kitchen Stainless Steel Appliances - Gas Stove/Oven, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave AC Unit Washer/Dryer in Building Minutes from Downtown Burbank Close to 5 Freeway DETAILSAvailable Now One Year Minimum Lease Tenant Pays Gas and Electric Owner Pays all other Utilities Pets considered with additional deposit Deposit and 1st Month Due at Lease Signing (Signing to take place within 48 hours of Approval)