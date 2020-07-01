All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 241 E. Cedar Avenue -A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
241 E. Cedar Avenue -A
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:32 AM

241 E. Cedar Avenue -A

241 E Cedar Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

241 E Cedar Ave, Burbank, CA 91502

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Cozy 460 sq. ft. Studio Apartment conveniently located in the heart of Burbank. Shopping Malls, AMC Movie Theater, IKEA, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, CVS, are within blocks. Easy access to major freeways. Located on the 1st Floor with Front & Back Door entry. Recently renovated. Equipped with Window AC, Wall Heater, Tile Counter-top Kitchen, Gas Stove and Refrigerator. One year Lease. Water & Trash service included. Tenant pays electricity & gas. Street Parking. No laundry facility on-site. No Smoking. No Pet. For questions or schedule showing, please email, call, or text.
239-241 E Cedar Ave is located in Burbank, California in the 91502 zip code. This apartment community was built in 1949 and has 2 stories with 14 units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 E. Cedar Avenue -A have any available units?
241 E. Cedar Avenue -A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 E. Cedar Avenue -A have?
Some of 241 E. Cedar Avenue -A's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 E. Cedar Avenue -A currently offering any rent specials?
241 E. Cedar Avenue -A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 E. Cedar Avenue -A pet-friendly?
No, 241 E. Cedar Avenue -A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 241 E. Cedar Avenue -A offer parking?
No, 241 E. Cedar Avenue -A does not offer parking.
Does 241 E. Cedar Avenue -A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 E. Cedar Avenue -A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 E. Cedar Avenue -A have a pool?
No, 241 E. Cedar Avenue -A does not have a pool.
Does 241 E. Cedar Avenue -A have accessible units?
No, 241 E. Cedar Avenue -A does not have accessible units.
Does 241 E. Cedar Avenue -A have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 E. Cedar Avenue -A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts