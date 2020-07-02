All apartments in Burbank
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
2340 North Naomi Street
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

2340 North Naomi Street

2340 North Naomi Street · No Longer Available
Location

2340 North Naomi Street, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CALL OR TEXT EMILY RIZVI TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TODAY! 714-628-6269

We have the best that Burbank has to offer!

Apartment flushed with natural sun light. Kitchen comes with new shaker cabinets and new quartz counter tops and is equipped with stainless-steel appliances: refrigerator, stove, built in microwave and dishwasher. Unit comes with new shaker cabinets and new quartz counter-tops Balcony, Hardwood floors throughout unit, updated bathrooms, Central A/C!! Multiple on-site laundry facilities. Unit comes with 1 car garage space. Pets WELCOMED! Conveniently located across the street, you will find a park to walk your dog. Professionally managed property.

KEY FEATURES
? Sq Footage: 1000
? Bedrooms: 2
? Bathrooms: 2
? Parking: 2 parking spaces in gated garage
? Lease Duration: 11 Months
? Deposit: $1000 OAC
? Pets Policy: Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and $30 Pet rent
? Laundry: Laundry room on site
? Floor: 1st floor
? Property Type: Apartment building

COMMUNITY FEATURES
? Package concierge
? Neighborhood park located across the street
? Near Transportation
? Covered Parking

RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
? Full Sized Appliances
? Range / Oven
? Refrigerator
? Dishwasher
? Microwave
? Garbage Disposal
? Spacious Balcony
? Central Heating and A/C
? Hardwood Like Flooring*
? Granite Counter Top*
? Mirrored Closet Doors
? Vertical Blinds
? Ample White Cabinetry
*In Selected Apartment Homes
**Images Are Of Similar Units

LEASE TERMS $2595 a month/ $1000 deposit with approved application and 12 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult

Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities

For an appointment to view, please text or call Emily Rizvi 714-628-6269

2430 North Naomi Street Burbank, CA 91504

Professionally Managed By Pan American Properties

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/burbank-ca?lid=12871949

(RLNE5394117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 North Naomi Street have any available units?
2340 North Naomi Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 North Naomi Street have?
Some of 2340 North Naomi Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 North Naomi Street currently offering any rent specials?
2340 North Naomi Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 North Naomi Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2340 North Naomi Street is pet friendly.
Does 2340 North Naomi Street offer parking?
Yes, 2340 North Naomi Street offers parking.
Does 2340 North Naomi Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2340 North Naomi Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 North Naomi Street have a pool?
No, 2340 North Naomi Street does not have a pool.
Does 2340 North Naomi Street have accessible units?
No, 2340 North Naomi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 North Naomi Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2340 North Naomi Street has units with dishwashers.

