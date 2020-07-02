2340 North Naomi Street

Amenities
CALL OR TEXT EMILY RIZVI TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TODAY! 714-628-6269
We have the best that Burbank has to offer!
Apartment flushed with natural sun light. Kitchen comes with new shaker cabinets and new quartz counter tops and is equipped with stainless-steel appliances: refrigerator, stove, built in microwave and dishwasher. Unit comes with new shaker cabinets and new quartz counter-tops Balcony, Hardwood floors throughout unit, updated bathrooms, Central A/C!! Multiple on-site laundry facilities. Unit comes with 1 car garage space. Pets WELCOMED! Conveniently located across the street, you will find a park to walk your dog. Professionally managed property.
KEY FEATURES
? Sq Footage: 1000
? Bedrooms: 2
? Bathrooms: 2
? Parking: 2 parking spaces in gated garage
? Lease Duration: 11 Months
? Deposit: $1000 OAC
? Pets Policy: Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and $30 Pet rent
? Laundry: Laundry room on site
? Floor: 1st floor
? Property Type: Apartment building
COMMUNITY FEATURES
? Package concierge
? Neighborhood park located across the street
? Near Transportation
? Covered Parking
RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
? Full Sized Appliances
? Range / Oven
? Refrigerator
? Dishwasher
? Microwave
? Garbage Disposal
? Spacious Balcony
? Central Heating and A/C
? Hardwood Like Flooring*
? Granite Counter Top*
? Mirrored Closet Doors
? Vertical Blinds
? Ample White Cabinetry
*In Selected Apartment Homes
**Images Are Of Similar Units
LEASE TERMS $2595 a month/ $1000 deposit with approved application and 12 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult
Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities
For an appointment to view, please text or call Emily Rizvi 714-628-6269
2430 North Naomi Street Burbank, CA 91504
Professionally Managed By Pan American Properties
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/burbank-ca?lid=12871949
(RLNE5394117)