Beautiful home on a quiet street. - Property Id: 155912
A beautiful home situated on a quiet and peaceful street. Nice front yard and room for two parked cars in the rear. There are two parks within 200 yards of the property. Brand new carpet and fresh paint job along with updated lighting fixtures. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155912p Property Id 155912
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2300 N Catalina St have any available units?
2300 N Catalina St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 N Catalina St have?
Some of 2300 N Catalina St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 N Catalina St currently offering any rent specials?
2300 N Catalina St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 N Catalina St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 N Catalina St is pet friendly.
Does 2300 N Catalina St offer parking?
No, 2300 N Catalina St does not offer parking.
Does 2300 N Catalina St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 N Catalina St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 N Catalina St have a pool?
No, 2300 N Catalina St does not have a pool.
Does 2300 N Catalina St have accessible units?
No, 2300 N Catalina St does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 N Catalina St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 N Catalina St has units with dishwashers.