Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:15 AM

229 N. Hollywood Way

229 North Hollywood Way · No Longer Available
Location

229 North Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful Studio Area 2 + 1 Home! - This beautiful 2 bedroom & 1 bath home is only minutes away from both Disney & Warner studios. Lots of windows make the rooms bright & airy. There are hardwood floors in the living room and carpet in the bedrooms. The living rooms has vaulted ceilings with custom wood beams and a gorgeous brick fireplace. The home also offers a custom built in desk and bonus room off the bedrooms.

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/229-n-hollywood-way or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

(RLNE4934288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 N. Hollywood Way have any available units?
229 N. Hollywood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is 229 N. Hollywood Way currently offering any rent specials?
229 N. Hollywood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 N. Hollywood Way pet-friendly?
No, 229 N. Hollywood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 229 N. Hollywood Way offer parking?
No, 229 N. Hollywood Way does not offer parking.
Does 229 N. Hollywood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 N. Hollywood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 N. Hollywood Way have a pool?
No, 229 N. Hollywood Way does not have a pool.
Does 229 N. Hollywood Way have accessible units?
No, 229 N. Hollywood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 229 N. Hollywood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 N. Hollywood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 229 N. Hollywood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 N. Hollywood Way does not have units with air conditioning.
