Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

Beautiful Studio Area 2 + 1 Home! - This beautiful 2 bedroom & 1 bath home is only minutes away from both Disney & Warner studios. Lots of windows make the rooms bright & airy. There are hardwood floors in the living room and carpet in the bedrooms. The living rooms has vaulted ceilings with custom wood beams and a gorgeous brick fireplace. The home also offers a custom built in desk and bonus room off the bedrooms.



To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/229-n-hollywood-way or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.



(RLNE4934288)