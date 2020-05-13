All apartments in Burbank
226 N Brighton Street
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

226 N Brighton Street

226 North Brighton Street · No Longer Available
Location

226 North Brighton Street, Burbank, CA 91506
Chandler Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this stunning 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom apartment. Crafted to perfection, this unit has been recently remodeled and illustrates a spectacular open floor plan. Perfect for entertaining or relaxing, the living room boasts stunning hardwood floors & recessed lighting. The modern, open concept kitchen will inspire your inner Chef with stainless steel appliances. The island is the focal point of the kitchen complete with a stove, breakfast bar & stylish light fixtures. The spacious bedrooms are complete with en-suite upgraded bathrooms. Additional highlights include a laundry room & extensive backyard. Nestled in the media capital of the world, this home exemplifies California living at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 N Brighton Street have any available units?
226 N Brighton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 N Brighton Street have?
Some of 226 N Brighton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 N Brighton Street currently offering any rent specials?
226 N Brighton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 N Brighton Street pet-friendly?
No, 226 N Brighton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 226 N Brighton Street offer parking?
No, 226 N Brighton Street does not offer parking.
Does 226 N Brighton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 N Brighton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 N Brighton Street have a pool?
No, 226 N Brighton Street does not have a pool.
Does 226 N Brighton Street have accessible units?
No, 226 N Brighton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 226 N Brighton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 N Brighton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
