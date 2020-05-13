226 N Brighton Street

Amenities

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this stunning 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom apartment. Crafted to perfection, this unit has been recently remodeled and illustrates a spectacular open floor plan. Perfect for entertaining or relaxing, the living room boasts stunning hardwood floors & recessed lighting. The modern, open concept kitchen will inspire your inner Chef with stainless steel appliances. The island is the focal point of the kitchen complete with a stove, breakfast bar & stylish light fixtures. The spacious bedrooms are complete with en-suite upgraded bathrooms. Additional highlights include a laundry room & extensive backyard. Nestled in the media capital of the world, this home exemplifies California living at its finest.