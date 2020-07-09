210 360 Hollywood Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This complex is close to town, but far enough away for the serenity you desire. Across the street from Warner Brothers ranch, its within walking distance to local shopping and entertainment. Drive to any one of the incredible areas that Burbank has to offer, with easy freeway access. Structure Type: Well maintained, nicely landscaped courtyard complex, built as condos. Controlled access parking and entry.

Pets: ok.



Amenities: Washer and dryer in unit, Two subterranean parking spots E-V CHARGING STATION, Vinyl plank floors, 2 gated parking.

Utilities: Water, Trash.

Appliances: Washer, Dryer.

http://burcalapts.com/apartment-for-rent-details.aspx?id=3564



IT490322 - IT49CU3564