Burbank, CA
210 360 Hollywood Way
Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:53 AM

210 360 Hollywood Way

360 North Hollywood Way · No Longer Available
Location

360 North Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This complex is close to town, but far enough away for the serenity you desire. Across the street from Warner Brothers ranch, its within walking distance to local shopping and entertainment. Drive to any one of the incredible areas that Burbank has to offer, with easy freeway access. Structure Type: Well maintained, nicely landscaped courtyard complex, built as condos. Controlled access parking and entry.
Pets: ok.

Amenities: Washer and dryer in unit, Two subterranean parking spots E-V CHARGING STATION, Vinyl plank floors, 2 gated parking.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Washer, Dryer.
Parking: 2 gated parking
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 360 Hollywood Way have any available units?
210 360 Hollywood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 360 Hollywood Way have?
Some of 210 360 Hollywood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 360 Hollywood Way currently offering any rent specials?
210 360 Hollywood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 360 Hollywood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 360 Hollywood Way is pet friendly.
Does 210 360 Hollywood Way offer parking?
Yes, 210 360 Hollywood Way offers parking.
Does 210 360 Hollywood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 360 Hollywood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 360 Hollywood Way have a pool?
No, 210 360 Hollywood Way does not have a pool.
Does 210 360 Hollywood Way have accessible units?
No, 210 360 Hollywood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 210 360 Hollywood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 360 Hollywood Way does not have units with dishwashers.

