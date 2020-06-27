2047 N. Parish Place

Amenities
Single Story 2 Bedroom Home in Burbank! - San Fernando Valley Rental Home located off of Glenoaks Boulevard and Bonita Avenue in the Burbank. This single story home offers 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom and 900 sq. ft. of living space.
Available Now!
- Property Managed by Owner
- Cats Considered
- No Dogs Allowed
- Open Floor Plan
- Central AC/Heat
- Ceiling Fan
- Vinyl Flooring
- Kitchen Open to Family Room
- Remodeled Kitchen
- Granite Countertops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Laundry Area
- 1 spot shared garage
- Water Included
- Gardener Services Included
Californialeasing.com
661.294.8500
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5562664)