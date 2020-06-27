All apartments in Burbank
2047 N. Parish Place
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

2047 N. Parish Place

2047 North Parish Place · No Longer Available
Location

2047 North Parish Place, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Single Story 2 Bedroom Home in Burbank! - San Fernando Valley Rental Home located off of Glenoaks Boulevard and Bonita Avenue in the Burbank. This single story home offers 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom and 900 sq. ft. of living space.

Available Now!

- Property Managed by Owner
- Cats Considered
- No Dogs Allowed
- Open Floor Plan
- Central AC/Heat
- Ceiling Fan
- Vinyl Flooring
- Kitchen Open to Family Room
- Remodeled Kitchen
- Granite Countertops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Laundry Area
- 1 spot shared garage
- Water Included
- Gardener Services Included

Californialeasing.com
661.294.8500

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5562664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2047 N. Parish Place have any available units?
2047 N. Parish Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2047 N. Parish Place have?
Some of 2047 N. Parish Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2047 N. Parish Place currently offering any rent specials?
2047 N. Parish Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2047 N. Parish Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2047 N. Parish Place is pet friendly.
Does 2047 N. Parish Place offer parking?
Yes, 2047 N. Parish Place offers parking.
Does 2047 N. Parish Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2047 N. Parish Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2047 N. Parish Place have a pool?
No, 2047 N. Parish Place does not have a pool.
Does 2047 N. Parish Place have accessible units?
No, 2047 N. Parish Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2047 N. Parish Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2047 N. Parish Place does not have units with dishwashers.
