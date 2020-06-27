2047 N. Parish Place

Amenities

Single Story 2 Bedroom Home in Burbank! - San Fernando Valley Rental Home located off of Glenoaks Boulevard and Bonita Avenue in the Burbank. This single story home offers 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom and 900 sq. ft. of living space.



Available Now!



- Property Managed by Owner

- Cats Considered

- No Dogs Allowed

- Open Floor Plan

- Central AC/Heat

- Ceiling Fan

- Vinyl Flooring

- Kitchen Open to Family Room

- Remodeled Kitchen

- Granite Countertops

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Laundry Area

- 1 spot shared garage

- Water Included

- Gardener Services Included



Californialeasing.com

661.294.8500



