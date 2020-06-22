All apartments in Burbank
1916 Rosita Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1916 Rosita Ave

1916 Rosita Avenue · (818) 905-7306 ext. 402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1916 Rosita Avenue, Burbank, CA 91504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1916 Rosita Ave · Avail. now

$3,590

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1453 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 BR, 2 BA Home in Great Burbank Neighborhood - Fantastic leasing opportunity in Burbank.
Located in a great neighborhood, close to Glenoaks Boulevard, this custom remodeled, partially furnished 3 BR, 2 BA home contains 1,453 sqft.

Magnificent kitchen features granite countertops with raised bar, stainless steel appliances (double door refrigerator, stove, over the range microwave and dishwasher) and wood cabinets and opens to formal dining area and living room. Dark wood bar stools (set of 4) included in the lease! Living room features recessed lighting, hardwood floors and entertainment center (Samsung TV 59', speaker unit, DVD player, router, receiver and sling box).

Huge luxurious master suite has a large walk in closet, high ceilings, fireplace, new carpeting and beautiful master bathroom. Top quality solid dark wood bedroom furniture set (dresser with mirror, king size mattress and box springs, drawers) included in the lease!
Two other bedrooms feature hardwood floors, large closets with drawers and plantation shutters.

Highlights include exposed grassy front yard, additional storage space, custom window curtains, build in wood shelves, central air & heat and large indoor laundry room. Washer and dryer, large wood armoire and other furniture are included in the lease.
There is also a bonus room (office/studio/kids space) behind attached two-car garage with wood cabinets.

Beautifully maintained romantic backyard is perfect for entertaining with gorgeous private deck, large tiled outdoor BBQ, grassy area and mature trees. High quality patio furniture is also included in the lease!

Minutes to shopping, dining and schools, close to McCambridge Park.
Available February 1. One year minimum lease. 1.5 months security deposit. Background check will be completed with application. Owner will consider pets with additional deposit.
Owner pays for the gardener.
Please call George
818-304-4880
RPM SouthSFV
Lic #01947558
We follow all fair housing laws.

(RLNE4853893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Rosita Ave have any available units?
1916 Rosita Ave has a unit available for $3,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 Rosita Ave have?
Some of 1916 Rosita Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Rosita Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Rosita Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Rosita Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 Rosita Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1916 Rosita Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1916 Rosita Ave does offer parking.
Does 1916 Rosita Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1916 Rosita Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Rosita Ave have a pool?
No, 1916 Rosita Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Rosita Ave have accessible units?
No, 1916 Rosita Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Rosita Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 Rosita Ave has units with dishwashers.
