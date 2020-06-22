1916 Rosita Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

3 BR, 2 BA Home in Great Burbank Neighborhood - Fantastic leasing opportunity in Burbank.

Located in a great neighborhood, close to Glenoaks Boulevard, this custom remodeled, partially furnished 3 BR, 2 BA home contains 1,453 sqft.



Magnificent kitchen features granite countertops with raised bar, stainless steel appliances (double door refrigerator, stove, over the range microwave and dishwasher) and wood cabinets and opens to formal dining area and living room. Dark wood bar stools (set of 4) included in the lease! Living room features recessed lighting, hardwood floors and entertainment center (Samsung TV 59', speaker unit, DVD player, router, receiver and sling box).



Huge luxurious master suite has a large walk in closet, high ceilings, fireplace, new carpeting and beautiful master bathroom. Top quality solid dark wood bedroom furniture set (dresser with mirror, king size mattress and box springs, drawers) included in the lease!

Two other bedrooms feature hardwood floors, large closets with drawers and plantation shutters.



Highlights include exposed grassy front yard, additional storage space, custom window curtains, build in wood shelves, central air & heat and large indoor laundry room. Washer and dryer, large wood armoire and other furniture are included in the lease.

There is also a bonus room (office/studio/kids space) behind attached two-car garage with wood cabinets.



Beautifully maintained romantic backyard is perfect for entertaining with gorgeous private deck, large tiled outdoor BBQ, grassy area and mature trees. High quality patio furniture is also included in the lease!



Minutes to shopping, dining and schools, close to McCambridge Park.

Available February 1. One year minimum lease. 1.5 months security deposit. Background check will be completed with application. Owner will consider pets with additional deposit.

Owner pays for the gardener.

