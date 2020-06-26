1835 N Hollywood Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities carport parking

Directions: South of Hollywood Way and Jeffries



Lovely 2 bed/1 bath single story family residence in Burbank for lease. Wonderful opportunity for anyone looking for a great home in Burbank with great schools. Large front & back yard for entertaining family & friends. Lots of natural light inside and out. Washer/dryer inside, AC & heat. There is an extra living space atrium that has been turned into a reading or TV room. Easy access to FYW’s, Burbank, Universal & Disney Studios. Walking distance to most parks, super markets and restaurants and more!



Property will be ready for lease on July 1st. This is a 12-month lease commitment only. $3000, Plus Utilities. Must have valid drivers license - Excellent Credit & Referrals. Please do not disturb the occupants. Instead, please contact me for more information Jessica@propertiesbyjessica.com or 310-980-6220.