Last updated June 21 2019 at 7:06 AM

1835 N Hollywood Way

1835 N Hollywood Way · No Longer Available
Location

1835 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Directions: South of Hollywood Way and Jeffries

Lovely 2 bed/1 bath single story family residence in Burbank for lease. Wonderful opportunity for anyone looking for a great home in Burbank with great schools. Large front & back yard for entertaining family & friends. Lots of natural light inside and out. Washer/dryer inside, AC & heat. There is an extra living space atrium that has been turned into a reading or TV room. Easy access to FYW’s, Burbank, Universal & Disney Studios. Walking distance to most parks, super markets and restaurants and more!

Property will be ready for lease on July 1st. This is a 12-month lease commitment only. $3000, Plus Utilities. Must have valid drivers license - Excellent Credit & Referrals. Please do not disturb the occupants. Instead, please contact me for more information Jessica@propertiesbyjessica.com or 310-980-6220.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 N Hollywood Way have any available units?
1835 N Hollywood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is 1835 N Hollywood Way currently offering any rent specials?
1835 N Hollywood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 N Hollywood Way pet-friendly?
No, 1835 N Hollywood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1835 N Hollywood Way offer parking?
Yes, 1835 N Hollywood Way offers parking.
Does 1835 N Hollywood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1835 N Hollywood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 N Hollywood Way have a pool?
No, 1835 N Hollywood Way does not have a pool.
Does 1835 N Hollywood Way have accessible units?
No, 1835 N Hollywood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 N Hollywood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1835 N Hollywood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1835 N Hollywood Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1835 N Hollywood Way has units with air conditioning.
