All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 167 W Linden Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
167 W Linden Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

167 W Linden Ave

167 West Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Rancho Adjacent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

167 West Linden Avenue, Burbank, CA 91502
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
© craigslist - Map data © OpenStreetMap
167 W. Linden Ave
(google map)

1BR / 1Ba 470ft2 available now

cats are OK - purrr
duplex
w/d in unit
detached garage
Do NOT disturb the current tenants, shown w/appointment only after Sat. 01/05/2019.
*Very cute, with a beautiful old tree in front,
*Around 450 sqft, with lots of storage space inside,
*with 1 car garage and lockable storage,
* Is like a small house, first floor, with front/backyard and carport,
*All like new windows, tiles, laminate floors, paint, kitchen cabinets, appliances,
*Like new Washer & Dryer inside, it's one unit, after it finishes wash, then it dries up, with NO need of moving the cloths
*2 like new separate A/C's in the living and bedroom,
*NO Dogs, 1 cat OK with extra deposit,
*Available on 3 options of 12 months lease($1,750./mo), 6 months lease($1,850./mo), Month-To-Month, $1,950./mo)
*Open house, Sun.01/06/2019, 12-1PM,
*Address: 167 W. Linden Ave.(NOT Court, that's next street), Unit C(Rear), Burbank, CA 91502
*Call 818-634-5727 for questions or special showings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 W Linden Ave have any available units?
167 W Linden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 167 W Linden Ave have?
Some of 167 W Linden Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 W Linden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
167 W Linden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 W Linden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 167 W Linden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 167 W Linden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 167 W Linden Ave offers parking.
Does 167 W Linden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 167 W Linden Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 W Linden Ave have a pool?
No, 167 W Linden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 167 W Linden Ave have accessible units?
No, 167 W Linden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 167 W Linden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 W Linden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts