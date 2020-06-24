Amenities

167 W. Linden Ave

(google map)



1BR / 1Ba 470ft2 available now



cats are OK - purrr

duplex

w/d in unit

detached garage

Do NOT disturb the current tenants, shown w/appointment only after Sat. 01/05/2019.

*Very cute, with a beautiful old tree in front,

*Around 450 sqft, with lots of storage space inside,

*with 1 car garage and lockable storage,

* Is like a small house, first floor, with front/backyard and carport,

*All like new windows, tiles, laminate floors, paint, kitchen cabinets, appliances,

*Like new Washer & Dryer inside, it's one unit, after it finishes wash, then it dries up, with NO need of moving the cloths

*2 like new separate A/C's in the living and bedroom,

*NO Dogs, 1 cat OK with extra deposit,

*Available on 3 options of 12 months lease($1,750./mo), 6 months lease($1,850./mo), Month-To-Month, $1,950./mo)

*Open house, Sun.01/06/2019, 12-1PM,

*Address: 167 W. Linden Ave.(NOT Court, that's next street), Unit C(Rear), Burbank, CA 91502

*Call 818-634-5727 for questions or special showings