1630 North Ontario Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Great Place To Live! - 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms and office, this newly renovated home in Northwest Burbank is ready to be your new home! The kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and dark wood cabinets. French doors in the large master bedroom open onto a back patio and massive back yard. Brand new central air and heat as well new hardwood floors and paint throughout the house. Conveniently located to local shopping, entertainment and restaurants. THIS HOUSE IS A MUST SEE!



(RLNE1863750)