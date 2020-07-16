All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like
1630 North Ontario Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1630 North Ontario Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

1630 North Ontario Street

1630 Ontario Street · (626) 222-0983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Northwest District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1630 Ontario Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1630 North Ontario Street · Avail. now

$3,625

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great Place To Live! - 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms and office, this newly renovated home in Northwest Burbank is ready to be your new home! The kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and dark wood cabinets. French doors in the large master bedroom open onto a back patio and massive back yard. Brand new central air and heat as well new hardwood floors and paint throughout the house. Conveniently located to local shopping, entertainment and restaurants. THIS HOUSE IS A MUST SEE!

(RLNE1863750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1630 North Ontario Street have any available units?
1630 North Ontario Street has a unit available for $3,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 North Ontario Street have?
Some of 1630 North Ontario Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 North Ontario Street currently offering any rent specials?
1630 North Ontario Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 North Ontario Street pet-friendly?
No, 1630 North Ontario Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1630 North Ontario Street offer parking?
No, 1630 North Ontario Street does not offer parking.
Does 1630 North Ontario Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 North Ontario Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 North Ontario Street have a pool?
No, 1630 North Ontario Street does not have a pool.
Does 1630 North Ontario Street have accessible units?
No, 1630 North Ontario Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 North Ontario Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 North Ontario Street has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Oaks
330 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Scott Villa Apartments
1555 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 BedroomsBurbank Apartments with GymsBurbank Pet Friendly PlacesBurbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc NeilMagnolia Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts