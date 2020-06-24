All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 1520 Maple Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1520 Maple Street
Last updated December 3 2019 at 10:28 AM

1520 Maple Street

1520 N Maple St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Northwest District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1520 N Maple St, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Luxury home in the Ocean Beach District. Two bedrooms, 2 baths, 5 beds, gourmet kitchen, bamboo floors, radiant heat, and many upgrades. Steps to beach and public transportation.

Two bedroom and two bathrooms that includes slipper bathtub and separate shower.

*One set of wooden bunkbed
*Two queen beds
*Sonic Internet- Fiber Optics Internet system 1000 mbs

*Bottom flat with no stairs.
*Radiant heated bamboo floors.
*Two bathrooms
*Slipper soaking bath tub.
*Private front and back yards.
*Tall 10 foot ceilings.
*Sound-proofed flat.
*Blazing fast cable modem with WiFi. Netflex.
*New Smart TV with wireless.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Maple Street have any available units?
1520 Maple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Maple Street have?
Some of 1520 Maple Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Maple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Maple Street pet-friendly?
No, 1520 Maple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1520 Maple Street offer parking?
No, 1520 Maple Street does not offer parking.
Does 1520 Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Maple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Maple Street have a pool?
No, 1520 Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 1520 Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Maple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts