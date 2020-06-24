1520 Maple Street

Amenities
Luxury home in the Ocean Beach District. Two bedrooms, 2 baths, 5 beds, gourmet kitchen, bamboo floors, radiant heat, and many upgrades. Steps to beach and public transportation.
Two bedroom and two bathrooms that includes slipper bathtub and separate shower.
*One set of wooden bunkbed
*Two queen beds
*Sonic Internet- Fiber Optics Internet system 1000 mbs
*Bottom flat with no stairs.
*Radiant heated bamboo floors.
*Two bathrooms
*Slipper soaking bath tub.
*Private front and back yards.
*Tall 10 foot ceilings.
*Sound-proofed flat.
*Blazing fast cable modem with WiFi. Netflex.
*New Smart TV with wireless.