Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1441 N Naomi South

1441 North Naomi Street · No Longer Available
Location

1441 North Naomi Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Welcome home to this beautiful updated 3Bed/ 2Bath house with 2,038 sqft of living space. Home features newly remodeled kitchen with Stainless steel stove, dishwasher and Hood Fan, Marble counter-tops. Newly remodeled Master bathroom and spacious bedrooms. Home currently has carpet but will be replaced with new laminate flooring before you move in. Home also offers a beautiful drought resistant landscaped front yard and gorgeous grassy green rear yard with an orange tree, papaya trees and more. Home comes with front loading Washer and Dryer included. Call now to schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 N Naomi South have any available units?
1441 N Naomi South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1441 N Naomi South have?
Some of 1441 N Naomi South's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 N Naomi South currently offering any rent specials?
1441 N Naomi South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 N Naomi South pet-friendly?
No, 1441 N Naomi South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1441 N Naomi South offer parking?
No, 1441 N Naomi South does not offer parking.
Does 1441 N Naomi South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1441 N Naomi South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 N Naomi South have a pool?
No, 1441 N Naomi South does not have a pool.
Does 1441 N Naomi South have accessible units?
No, 1441 N Naomi South does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 N Naomi South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1441 N Naomi South has units with dishwashers.
