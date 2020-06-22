1441 N Naomi South

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Welcome home to this beautiful updated 3Bed/ 2Bath house with 2,038 sqft of living space. Home features newly remodeled kitchen with Stainless steel stove, dishwasher and Hood Fan, Marble counter-tops. Newly remodeled Master bathroom and spacious bedrooms. Home currently has carpet but will be replaced with new laminate flooring before you move in. Home also offers a beautiful drought resistant landscaped front yard and gorgeous grassy green rear yard with an orange tree, papaya trees and more. Home comes with front loading Washer and Dryer included. Call now to schedule your appointment today!