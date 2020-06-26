137 N Pass Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

This is larger rear unit that has been completely rebuild with top of the line fixtures and appliances. The double sink is unique. New windows, central heat and air, laundry room waiting for your new stackable units. the kitchen is spacious with generous cabinets and brand new appliances. The one car garage has 240 amp electric car charger and new rollup doors. When you enter these units you feel the newness of the spacious rooms and the decorator paint colors. Formal dining space with easy kitchen access. Appointments like redone hardwood floors and vintage crown moldings and other wood details that make you fall in love with this unit. Prettily landscaped and wonderful outside appointments make this a must for your new home.