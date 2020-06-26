All apartments in Burbank
Burbank, CA
137 N Pass Avenue
137 N Pass Avenue

137 N Pass Ave
Location

137 N Pass Ave, Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
This is larger rear unit that has been completely rebuild with top of the line fixtures and appliances. The double sink is unique. New windows, central heat and air, laundry room waiting for your new stackable units. the kitchen is spacious with generous cabinets and brand new appliances. The one car garage has 240 amp electric car charger and new rollup doors. When you enter these units you feel the newness of the spacious rooms and the decorator paint colors. Formal dining space with easy kitchen access. Appointments like redone hardwood floors and vintage crown moldings and other wood details that make you fall in love with this unit. Prettily landscaped and wonderful outside appointments make this a must for your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 N Pass Avenue have any available units?
137 N Pass Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 N Pass Avenue have?
Some of 137 N Pass Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 N Pass Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
137 N Pass Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 N Pass Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 137 N Pass Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 137 N Pass Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 137 N Pass Avenue offers parking.
Does 137 N Pass Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 N Pass Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 N Pass Avenue have a pool?
No, 137 N Pass Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 137 N Pass Avenue have accessible units?
No, 137 N Pass Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 137 N Pass Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 N Pass Avenue has units with dishwashers.
