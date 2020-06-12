1310 W Chandler Boulevard

Amenities

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this stunning 2 bedroom + 1 bathroom home. Crafted to perfection, this home has been recently remodeled and illustrates a spectacular open floor plan. Perfect for entertaining or relaxing, the living room boasts stunning hardwood floors and recessed lighting. The upscale, modern kitchen will inspire your inner Chef with stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash & quartz counters. Each bedroom offers an abundance of space and natural light. Attention to detail is evident in the bathroom with stylish tile floors and quartz counters. Additional highlights throughout the home include central AC, dimmer lights and a tankless water heater. The backyard is an entertainer’s dream complete with an extensive patio and lush greenery. Located on the highly desirable Chandler bike path, this is an incredible opportunity you don’t want to miss!