1310 W Chandler Boulevard
1310 W Chandler Boulevard

1310 Chandler Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Chandler Blvd, Burbank, CA 91506
Chandler Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this stunning 2 bedroom + 1 bathroom home. Crafted to perfection, this home has been recently remodeled and illustrates a spectacular open floor plan. Perfect for entertaining or relaxing, the living room boasts stunning hardwood floors and recessed lighting. The upscale, modern kitchen will inspire your inner Chef with stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash & quartz counters. Each bedroom offers an abundance of space and natural light. Attention to detail is evident in the bathroom with stylish tile floors and quartz counters. Additional highlights throughout the home include central AC, dimmer lights and a tankless water heater. The backyard is an entertainer’s dream complete with an extensive patio and lush greenery. Located on the highly desirable Chandler bike path, this is an incredible opportunity you don’t want to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 W Chandler Boulevard have any available units?
1310 W Chandler Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 W Chandler Boulevard have?
Some of 1310 W Chandler Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 W Chandler Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1310 W Chandler Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 W Chandler Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1310 W Chandler Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1310 W Chandler Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1310 W Chandler Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1310 W Chandler Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 W Chandler Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 W Chandler Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1310 W Chandler Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1310 W Chandler Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1310 W Chandler Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 W Chandler Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 W Chandler Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
