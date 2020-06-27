1301 N Buena Vista St A

1301 North Buena Vista Street, Burbank, CA 91505 Northwest District
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit A Available 08/01/19 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Burbank w/ Garage - Property Id: 142061
Newly upgraded cute 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in garden style fourplex on Buena Vista. Between Victory and Burbank Blvd. Washer Dryer included in unit along with one garage. Water included in rent. Close to Disney and Warner Bros and the Chandler bike path. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142061p Property Id 142061
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5057519)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
