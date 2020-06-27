All apartments in Burbank
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM

1301 N Buena Vista St A

1301 North Buena Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

1301 North Buena Vista Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit A Available 08/01/19 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Burbank w/ Garage - Property Id: 142061

Newly upgraded cute 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in garden style fourplex on Buena Vista. Between Victory and Burbank Blvd. Washer Dryer included in unit along with one garage. Water included in rent. Close to Disney and Warner Bros and the Chandler bike path.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142061p
Property Id 142061

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5057519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 N Buena Vista St A have any available units?
1301 N Buena Vista St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 N Buena Vista St A have?
Some of 1301 N Buena Vista St A's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 N Buena Vista St A currently offering any rent specials?
1301 N Buena Vista St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 N Buena Vista St A pet-friendly?
No, 1301 N Buena Vista St A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1301 N Buena Vista St A offer parking?
Yes, 1301 N Buena Vista St A offers parking.
Does 1301 N Buena Vista St A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 N Buena Vista St A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 N Buena Vista St A have a pool?
No, 1301 N Buena Vista St A does not have a pool.
Does 1301 N Buena Vista St A have accessible units?
No, 1301 N Buena Vista St A does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 N Buena Vista St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 N Buena Vista St A does not have units with dishwashers.
