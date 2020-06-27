1301 N Buena Vista St A

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Unit A Available 08/01/19 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Burbank w/ Garage - Property Id: 142061



Newly upgraded cute 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in garden style fourplex on Buena Vista. Between Victory and Burbank Blvd. Washer Dryer included in unit along with one garage. Water included in rent. Close to Disney and Warner Bros and the Chandler bike path.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142061p

Property Id 142061



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5057519)