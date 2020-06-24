All apartments in Burbank
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

112 North VALLEY Street

112 North Valley Street · No Longer Available
Location

112 North Valley Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Classic 1920's Spanish-style Toluca Lake Lease! Meticulously maintained with original, unique details, giving this property its personality. This very private property is both walled and gated, and has multiple indoor/outdoor living areas. Upon entering the 2 bed/2 bath with Den main house, you find a step down living room with hardwood floors, wood fireplace & high vaulted wood beamed ceilings. Separate dining room with french doors to front courtyard leads to the immaculate Spanish original kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and tile flooring. Off the kitchen is the Butlers pantry and laundry area with private outside access. The large Master bedroom is en-suite with soaking tub overlooking the backyard and separate glass shower. 1 additional bed, bath and den/office complete the main house. Venture outside to the luscious green backyard and covered raised deck for nights and days of relaxation. Off the detached garage is one additional bedroom with shower and half bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 North VALLEY Street have any available units?
112 North VALLEY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 North VALLEY Street have?
Some of 112 North VALLEY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 North VALLEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 North VALLEY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 North VALLEY Street pet-friendly?
No, 112 North VALLEY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 112 North VALLEY Street offer parking?
Yes, 112 North VALLEY Street offers parking.
Does 112 North VALLEY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 North VALLEY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 North VALLEY Street have a pool?
No, 112 North VALLEY Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 North VALLEY Street have accessible units?
No, 112 North VALLEY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 112 North VALLEY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 North VALLEY Street has units with dishwashers.
