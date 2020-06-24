112 North VALLEY Street

Amenities

Classic 1920's Spanish-style Toluca Lake Lease! Meticulously maintained with original, unique details, giving this property its personality. This very private property is both walled and gated, and has multiple indoor/outdoor living areas. Upon entering the 2 bed/2 bath with Den main house, you find a step down living room with hardwood floors, wood fireplace & high vaulted wood beamed ceilings. Separate dining room with french doors to front courtyard leads to the immaculate Spanish original kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and tile flooring. Off the kitchen is the Butlers pantry and laundry area with private outside access. The large Master bedroom is en-suite with soaking tub overlooking the backyard and separate glass shower. 1 additional bed, bath and den/office complete the main house. Venture outside to the luscious green backyard and covered raised deck for nights and days of relaxation. Off the detached garage is one additional bedroom with shower and half bath.