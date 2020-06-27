All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 1037 E. Spazier Ave A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1037 E. Spazier Ave A
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

1037 E. Spazier Ave A

1037 Spazier Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1037 Spazier Ave, Burbank, CA 91502

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Unit A Available 08/01/19 1+1 Burbank Apartment in Triplex - Property Id: 135240

Beautiful, Quiet, private, cozy 1 bedroom apartment in a family owned triplex, large living room, bedroom with built in drawers and large closet, central AC/heat, nice kitchen with lots of cabinets, dining area, tiled bathroom, hardwood floor, shared garden/patio area for barbecues, 1 off street parking spot, security gated building, 1st floor private access.
Near studios and Downtown Burbank, Starbucks, Trader Joes, Walgreen, CVS Ralphs, Habit, Glendale, and easy access to the 5 Fwy and 134 Fwy.

Call Albert at 818-571-5642 to set up an appointment!
Available on August 1st
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135240p
Property Id 135240

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5013758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 E. Spazier Ave A have any available units?
1037 E. Spazier Ave A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1037 E. Spazier Ave A have?
Some of 1037 E. Spazier Ave A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 E. Spazier Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
1037 E. Spazier Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 E. Spazier Ave A pet-friendly?
No, 1037 E. Spazier Ave A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1037 E. Spazier Ave A offer parking?
Yes, 1037 E. Spazier Ave A offers parking.
Does 1037 E. Spazier Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 E. Spazier Ave A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 E. Spazier Ave A have a pool?
No, 1037 E. Spazier Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 1037 E. Spazier Ave A have accessible units?
No, 1037 E. Spazier Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 E. Spazier Ave A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1037 E. Spazier Ave A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts