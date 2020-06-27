1037 E. Spazier Ave A

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning bbq/grill some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Unit A Available 08/01/19 1+1 Burbank Apartment in Triplex - Property Id: 135240



Beautiful, Quiet, private, cozy 1 bedroom apartment in a family owned triplex, large living room, bedroom with built in drawers and large closet, central AC/heat, nice kitchen with lots of cabinets, dining area, tiled bathroom, hardwood floor, shared garden/patio area for barbecues, 1 off street parking spot, security gated building, 1st floor private access.

Near studios and Downtown Burbank, Starbucks, Trader Joes, Walgreen, CVS Ralphs, Habit, Glendale, and easy access to the 5 Fwy and 134 Fwy.



Call Albert at 818-571-5642 to set up an appointment!

Available on August 1st

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135240p

Property Id 135240



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5013758)