All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 1024 N Niagara St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1024 N Niagara St
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1024 N Niagara St

1024 North Niagara Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1024 North Niagara Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Magnolia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
magnolia park - Property Id: 239888

Magnolia Park! Coffee shops, dining, Portos bakery, and other charming places nearby.100 feet from the famous Chandler bike path.Huge backyard perfect for entertaining or kids. Animals welcome. This renovated home has everything. Updated kitchen, recessed lighting gleaming hardwood floors, huge picture window overlooking the well kept lush front yard. Lots of space and natural lighting make this home complete.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239888
Property Id 239888

(RLNE5624912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 N Niagara St have any available units?
1024 N Niagara St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 N Niagara St have?
Some of 1024 N Niagara St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 N Niagara St currently offering any rent specials?
1024 N Niagara St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 N Niagara St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 N Niagara St is pet friendly.
Does 1024 N Niagara St offer parking?
No, 1024 N Niagara St does not offer parking.
Does 1024 N Niagara St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1024 N Niagara St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 N Niagara St have a pool?
No, 1024 N Niagara St does not have a pool.
Does 1024 N Niagara St have accessible units?
No, 1024 N Niagara St does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 N Niagara St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 N Niagara St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts