102 301 East Verdugo Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Open House Saturdays 11 am 4 pm!In a relaxing surrounding is what you will find at this newer, 3-story complex. Our spacious apartment homes are set amidst beautiful tree-lined streets close to downtown Burbank. Enjoy shopping at Burbank Town Center, travel to and from the Burbank Airport, picnic at local parks and dining at great restaurants. Modern units include central air, dishwasher, gated subterranean parking. Regardless of your lifestyle, it s all within reach here.

Pets: ok.



Amenities: Jacuzzi, Elevator, Laundry, Gated entry, Gated parking, Vinyl plank floors, 1 gated parking.

Utilities: Water, Trash.

Parking: 1 gated parking

