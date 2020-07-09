All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 102 301 East Verdugo Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
102 301 East Verdugo Ave
Last updated June 23 2019 at 8:45 AM

102 301 East Verdugo Ave

301 E Verdugo Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

301 E Verdugo Ave, Burbank, CA 91502

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open House Saturdays 11 am 4 pm!In a relaxing surrounding is what you will find at this newer, 3-story complex. Our spacious apartment homes are set amidst beautiful tree-lined streets close to downtown Burbank. Enjoy shopping at Burbank Town Center, travel to and from the Burbank Airport, picnic at local parks and dining at great restaurants. Modern units include central air, dishwasher, gated subterranean parking. Regardless of your lifestyle, it s all within reach here.
Pets: ok.

Amenities: Jacuzzi, Elevator, Laundry, Gated entry, Gated parking, Vinyl plank floors, 1 gated parking.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Parking: 1 gated parking
http://burcalapts.com/apartment-for-rent-details.aspx?id=3693

IT490620 - IT49CU3693

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 301 East Verdugo Ave have any available units?
102 301 East Verdugo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 301 East Verdugo Ave have?
Some of 102 301 East Verdugo Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 301 East Verdugo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
102 301 East Verdugo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 301 East Verdugo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 301 East Verdugo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 102 301 East Verdugo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 102 301 East Verdugo Ave offers parking.
Does 102 301 East Verdugo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 301 East Verdugo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 301 East Verdugo Ave have a pool?
No, 102 301 East Verdugo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 102 301 East Verdugo Ave have accessible units?
No, 102 301 East Verdugo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 102 301 East Verdugo Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 301 East Verdugo Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts