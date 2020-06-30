All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 1011 La Rambla Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1011 La Rambla Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 12:09 AM

1011 La Rambla Drive

1011 La Rambla Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1011 La Rambla Drive, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning view property in prestigious Burbank hills with gated entry boasts explosive city and valley views. Custom wrought-iron doors open to dynamic offerings of elegant living room and dining area with expansive windows and outdoor patio/balcony inviting California sunshine and heavenly breezes. Huge gourmet kitchen with breakfast area, center island, custom cabinetry and granite tops is perfect not only for cooking but also entertaining friends and family. Stunning master retreat offers view balcony, glamorous master bath with relaxing spa tub and large walk-in closet. Other outstanding features include french doors, energy efficient windows, hardwood floors throughout complimented with high ceilings and custom crown moldings. Ground level has a bonus room that can be utilized as a Gym or playroom. 2-car attached garage with direct access to the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 La Rambla Drive have any available units?
1011 La Rambla Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 La Rambla Drive have?
Some of 1011 La Rambla Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 La Rambla Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1011 La Rambla Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 La Rambla Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1011 La Rambla Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1011 La Rambla Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1011 La Rambla Drive offers parking.
Does 1011 La Rambla Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 La Rambla Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 La Rambla Drive have a pool?
No, 1011 La Rambla Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1011 La Rambla Drive have accessible units?
No, 1011 La Rambla Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 La Rambla Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 La Rambla Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts