1011 La Rambla Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub

Stunning view property in prestigious Burbank hills with gated entry boasts explosive city and valley views. Custom wrought-iron doors open to dynamic offerings of elegant living room and dining area with expansive windows and outdoor patio/balcony inviting California sunshine and heavenly breezes. Huge gourmet kitchen with breakfast area, center island, custom cabinetry and granite tops is perfect not only for cooking but also entertaining friends and family. Stunning master retreat offers view balcony, glamorous master bath with relaxing spa tub and large walk-in closet. Other outstanding features include french doors, energy efficient windows, hardwood floors throughout complimented with high ceilings and custom crown moldings. Ground level has a bonus room that can be utilized as a Gym or playroom. 2-car attached garage with direct access to the home.