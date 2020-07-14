Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed parking gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court parking cats allowed

PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR!



Country Woods Apartment Homes is located in beautiful Brea, California, close to shopping and dining options. Our community is set apart by bubbling streams and rushing waterfalls with magnificent pine trees, sycamores, and aromatic eucalyptus trees found throughout the community. Live among vibrantly hued flowers where hummingbirds and butterflies glide in the mild breeze of a sunny afternoon. With such a relaxing environment, you won't ever want to leave home! We offer one and two bedroom floor plans that were designed for your comfort and convenience. Residents can enjoy our swimming pool and spa, clubhouse, fitness studio, gas BBQ areas, tennis courts, laundry care center and gazebo.



*Floor plan availability and pricing subject to change. Square footage and/or room dimensions are approximations and may vary between individual apartment units. Western National Property Management; CalDRE LIC #00838846