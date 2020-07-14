All apartments in Brea
Find more places like Country Woods Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
Country Woods Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:25 PM

Country Woods Apartment Homes

315 N Associated Rd · (608) 471-7505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
Brea-Olinda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

315 N Associated Rd, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 908 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2005 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 702 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Country Woods Apartment Homes.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
parking
cats allowed
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR!

Country Woods Apartment Homes is located in beautiful Brea, California, close to shopping and dining options. Our community is set apart by bubbling streams and rushing waterfalls with magnificent pine trees, sycamores, and aromatic eucalyptus trees found throughout the community. Live among vibrantly hued flowers where hummingbirds and butterflies glide in the mild breeze of a sunny afternoon. With such a relaxing environment, you won't ever want to leave home! We offer one and two bedroom floor plans that were designed for your comfort and convenience. Residents can enjoy our swimming pool and spa, clubhouse, fitness studio, gas BBQ areas, tennis courts, laundry care center and gazebo.

*Floor plan availability and pricing subject to change. Square footage and/or room dimensions are approximations and may vary between individual apartment units. Western National Property Management; CalDRE LIC #00838846

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed 1 Bath: $400, 2 Bed 1 Bath: $500, 2 Bed 2 Bath: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Assigned Carports.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Country Woods Apartment Homes have any available units?
Country Woods Apartment Homes has 3 units available starting at $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Country Woods Apartment Homes have?
Some of Country Woods Apartment Homes's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Woods Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Country Woods Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Country Woods Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Country Woods Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Country Woods Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Country Woods Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Country Woods Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Country Woods Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Country Woods Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Country Woods Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Country Woods Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Country Woods Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Country Woods Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Country Woods Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Country Woods Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Country Woods Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Country Woods Apartment Homes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821
Redwood Court Townhomes
245 South Redwood Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms
Brea Apartments with BalconyBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CA
Fontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity