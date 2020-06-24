All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 880 N Puente Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
880 N Puente Street
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

880 N Puente Street

880 North Puente Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
Brea-Olinda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

880 North Puente Street, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Living Room With Fireplace, Kitchen With New White Shaker Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, New Plank Flooring, New Carpet, Remodeled Bathrooms With New White Shaker Cabinets, Tile Shower Enclosures, New Windows, Newly Painted Interior And Exterior, New Heater And A/C, Large Back Yard With Gardner Included, Double Enclosed Garage With Opener, Extra Parking Available, Near Sonora High School, Park, And Shops. HUD NO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 N Puente Street have any available units?
880 N Puente Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 880 N Puente Street have?
Some of 880 N Puente Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 N Puente Street currently offering any rent specials?
880 N Puente Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 N Puente Street pet-friendly?
No, 880 N Puente Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 880 N Puente Street offer parking?
Yes, 880 N Puente Street offers parking.
Does 880 N Puente Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 N Puente Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 N Puente Street have a pool?
No, 880 N Puente Street does not have a pool.
Does 880 N Puente Street have accessible units?
No, 880 N Puente Street does not have accessible units.
Does 880 N Puente Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 880 N Puente Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 880 N Puente Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 880 N Puente Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms
Brea Apartments with BalconyBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CA
Fontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles