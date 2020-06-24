880 N Puente Street

Amenities

Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Living Room With Fireplace, Kitchen With New White Shaker Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, New Plank Flooring, New Carpet, Remodeled Bathrooms With New White Shaker Cabinets, Tile Shower Enclosures, New Windows, Newly Painted Interior And Exterior, New Heater And A/C, Large Back Yard With Gardner Included, Double Enclosed Garage With Opener, Extra Parking Available, Near Sonora High School, Park, And Shops. HUD NO