708 Jaywood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Open and airy two story 4 bedroom 2 and 3/4 bath. end unit lots of privacy near greenbelt double attached garage separated by private patio area.

Lots of light open floor plan. Down stair bedroom with 3/4 bath. Family kitchen opens to patio, great to entertain. Built in appliances breakfast counter

granite counters tops. Tile wood like plan flooring recent paint. shows well and an ease to maintain # bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs Large Master suite walk in closets. Central air and heat, close to pool and recreation areas. Near schools major shopping and Highways. Will consider pet ,weight limits. Easy to show please call agent for appointment.