Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

708 Jaywood Court

708 Jaywood Court · No Longer Available
Location

708 Jaywood Court, Brea, CA 92821
La Habra City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Open and airy two story 4 bedroom 2 and 3/4 bath. end unit lots of privacy near greenbelt double attached garage separated by private patio area.
Lots of light open floor plan. Down stair bedroom with 3/4 bath. Family kitchen opens to patio, great to entertain. Built in appliances breakfast counter
granite counters tops. Tile wood like plan flooring recent paint. shows well and an ease to maintain # bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs Large Master suite walk in closets. Central air and heat, close to pool and recreation areas. Near schools major shopping and Highways. Will consider pet ,weight limits. Easy to show please call agent for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Jaywood Court have any available units?
708 Jaywood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 708 Jaywood Court have?
Some of 708 Jaywood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Jaywood Court currently offering any rent specials?
708 Jaywood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Jaywood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Jaywood Court is pet friendly.
Does 708 Jaywood Court offer parking?
Yes, 708 Jaywood Court offers parking.
Does 708 Jaywood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Jaywood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Jaywood Court have a pool?
Yes, 708 Jaywood Court has a pool.
Does 708 Jaywood Court have accessible units?
No, 708 Jaywood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Jaywood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Jaywood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Jaywood Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 708 Jaywood Court has units with air conditioning.

