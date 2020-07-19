All apartments in Brea
Last updated March 20 2019 at 1:55 PM

620 Buckboard Court

620 N Buckboard Ct · No Longer Available
Location

620 N Buckboard Ct, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Quiet location in Country Road HOA with park views. Large size 3 bedroom with 2.5 baths. Complete remodel with all new stainless steel appliances, new granite kitchen countertop with stainless steel sink, electric oven/stove, dishwasher, microwave. New vanities and granite countertops in bathrooms. All new water saving toilets, new tub/shower enclosure in guest bathroom, new shower stall in master bathroom, all new faucets, fixtures and mirrors in all bathrooms. New tile flooring on lower level and upstairs bathrooms, new wood floors upstairs in bedrooms and hallways, new carpet on stairs. All new LED lighting fixtures and new ceiling fans. Front and rear patios with gates. Nice location close to downtown Brea, front yard borders Brea Junior High School ball fields.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Buckboard Court have any available units?
620 Buckboard Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 620 Buckboard Court have?
Some of 620 Buckboard Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Buckboard Court currently offering any rent specials?
620 Buckboard Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Buckboard Court pet-friendly?
No, 620 Buckboard Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 620 Buckboard Court offer parking?
No, 620 Buckboard Court does not offer parking.
Does 620 Buckboard Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Buckboard Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Buckboard Court have a pool?
No, 620 Buckboard Court does not have a pool.
Does 620 Buckboard Court have accessible units?
No, 620 Buckboard Court does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Buckboard Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Buckboard Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Buckboard Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Buckboard Court does not have units with air conditioning.
