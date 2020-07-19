620 Buckboard Court

Amenities

Quiet location in Country Road HOA with park views. Large size 3 bedroom with 2.5 baths. Complete remodel with all new stainless steel appliances, new granite kitchen countertop with stainless steel sink, electric oven/stove, dishwasher, microwave. New vanities and granite countertops in bathrooms. All new water saving toilets, new tub/shower enclosure in guest bathroom, new shower stall in master bathroom, all new faucets, fixtures and mirrors in all bathrooms. New tile flooring on lower level and upstairs bathrooms, new wood floors upstairs in bedrooms and hallways, new carpet on stairs. All new LED lighting fixtures and new ceiling fans. Front and rear patios with gates. Nice location close to downtown Brea, front yard borders Brea Junior High School ball fields.