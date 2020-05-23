All apartments in Brea
554 Cardinal Street
554 Cardinal Street

554 Cardinal Street · No Longer Available
Location

554 Cardinal Street, Brea, CA 92823
Olinda Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
playground
basketball court
Charming Bridlewood single story home in Olinda Ranch which offers three bedrooms, and two full bathrooms with approximately 1,100 sq ft of living space and a spacious two car garage. Beautiful distressed laminate wood floors throughout entire home with upgraded baseboards and light interior paint. Wonderful brand new tile flooring to kitchen and both bathrooms. Fabulous location overlooking the Park in the community of Olinda Ranch with its greenbelts, historical center, nature trails, basketball courts, tot lot, picnic area and playground…plus the very best of Brea Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 Cardinal Street have any available units?
554 Cardinal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 554 Cardinal Street have?
Some of 554 Cardinal Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 Cardinal Street currently offering any rent specials?
554 Cardinal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 Cardinal Street pet-friendly?
No, 554 Cardinal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 554 Cardinal Street offer parking?
Yes, 554 Cardinal Street offers parking.
Does 554 Cardinal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 554 Cardinal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 Cardinal Street have a pool?
No, 554 Cardinal Street does not have a pool.
Does 554 Cardinal Street have accessible units?
No, 554 Cardinal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 554 Cardinal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 554 Cardinal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 554 Cardinal Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 554 Cardinal Street does not have units with air conditioning.
