554 Cardinal Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated playground basketball court

Charming Bridlewood single story home in Olinda Ranch which offers three bedrooms, and two full bathrooms with approximately 1,100 sq ft of living space and a spacious two car garage. Beautiful distressed laminate wood floors throughout entire home with upgraded baseboards and light interior paint. Wonderful brand new tile flooring to kitchen and both bathrooms. Fabulous location overlooking the Park in the community of Olinda Ranch with its greenbelts, historical center, nature trails, basketball courts, tot lot, picnic area and playground…plus the very best of Brea Schools!