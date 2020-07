Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

Wow! This is a completely remodeled 2 bedroom adorable home in old town Brea. It has class and taste and touches of the old but everything is modernized! Beautiful new kitchen with all new appliances. Room for your frig. Lovely old fireplace , wood flooring, new bathroom, new windows, a side yard for BBQ and play. NO garage but a shared carport with the unit in back. Great schools, Perfect cozy home! Don't miss this one!