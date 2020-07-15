All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 414 Maravilla Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
414 Maravilla Lane
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

414 Maravilla Lane

414 Maravilla Ln · (626) 399-8786
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
Brea-Olinda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

414 Maravilla Ln, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1837 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Great Location! One of Brea's newer community, Alterra at La Floresta which is next to the whole foods market shopping center. This home has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths are upstairs. Excellent kitchen, granite countertops, Tiles in all bathrooms, and a laundry room. Washer and dryer are included but not under warranty. This condo complex contains a courtyard and an elevator. The elevator can direct to the main floor level. The water softener already installed. Addition Downstair room 2 large offices with office furniture and a half bathroom can be used for certain businesses. A great opportunity starts with a retail business. Extra Storage space in the Garage. There is plenty of guest parking space next to the house. Brea-Olinda Unified School District. Walking distance to the numerous restaurants and retail shops. Amenities include a clubhouse, outdoor pool, spa, and barbecues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Maravilla Lane have any available units?
414 Maravilla Lane has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 414 Maravilla Lane have?
Some of 414 Maravilla Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Maravilla Lane currently offering any rent specials?
414 Maravilla Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Maravilla Lane pet-friendly?
No, 414 Maravilla Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 414 Maravilla Lane offer parking?
Yes, 414 Maravilla Lane offers parking.
Does 414 Maravilla Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 Maravilla Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Maravilla Lane have a pool?
Yes, 414 Maravilla Lane has a pool.
Does 414 Maravilla Lane have accessible units?
No, 414 Maravilla Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Maravilla Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 Maravilla Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 414 Maravilla Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 Maravilla Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 414 Maravilla Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Court Townhomes
245 South Redwood Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823

Similar Pages

Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms
Brea Apartments with BalconiesBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity