414 Maravilla Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry range Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub

Great Location! One of Brea's newer community, Alterra at La Floresta which is next to the whole foods market shopping center. This home has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths are upstairs. Excellent kitchen, granite countertops, Tiles in all bathrooms, and a laundry room. Washer and dryer are included but not under warranty. This condo complex contains a courtyard and an elevator. The elevator can direct to the main floor level. The water softener already installed. Addition Downstair room 2 large offices with office furniture and a half bathroom can be used for certain businesses. A great opportunity starts with a retail business. Extra Storage space in the Garage. There is plenty of guest parking space next to the house. Brea-Olinda Unified School District. Walking distance to the numerous restaurants and retail shops. Amenities include a clubhouse, outdoor pool, spa, and barbecues.