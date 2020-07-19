All apartments in Brea
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

360 Brea Hills Avenue

360 Brea Hills Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

360 Brea Hills Avenue, Brea, CA 92823
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Luxury Executive Home ! Spacious 4,267 square foot Masterpiece 'Christopher Home' consist of 4 bedrooms 3.5 Baths, a Den and a huge Bonus room. The Bonus room can be converted into 5th bedroom. High Ceiling Entry with Brazilian Cherry Oak Hardwood Flooring throughout the First Floor. Gorgeous Wood Staircase takes you to the enormous Master Suite features a Huge Retreat. Master Suite offers Huge Master Bathroom featuring Dual Vanities, Walk-in Closets, & separate Shower & Tub. Spacious Family Room complete with a Cozy Fireplace. Downstairs has a second Master Suite, an Additional Guest Bathroom and a Den which can be used as an Office or even an Additional Bedroom. Gourmet Upgraded Kitchen has Granite Counter-Tops, Mosaic Backslash and Center Island. Kitchen has direct accessible to a 3-car Garages. Large Lot over 10,000 square feet. Laundry Room Upstairs. Beautifully Landscaped Front and Back Yard with lots of Palm Trees. Large Lot over 10,000 square feet. Close to Award-Winning Schools, Restaurants, Shopping, & Freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Brea Hills Avenue have any available units?
360 Brea Hills Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 360 Brea Hills Avenue have?
Some of 360 Brea Hills Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Brea Hills Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
360 Brea Hills Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Brea Hills Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 360 Brea Hills Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 360 Brea Hills Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 360 Brea Hills Avenue offers parking.
Does 360 Brea Hills Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 Brea Hills Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Brea Hills Avenue have a pool?
No, 360 Brea Hills Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 360 Brea Hills Avenue have accessible units?
No, 360 Brea Hills Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Brea Hills Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 Brea Hills Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Brea Hills Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Brea Hills Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
