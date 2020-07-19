360 Brea Hills Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Luxury Executive Home ! Spacious 4,267 square foot Masterpiece 'Christopher Home' consist of 4 bedrooms 3.5 Baths, a Den and a huge Bonus room. The Bonus room can be converted into 5th bedroom. High Ceiling Entry with Brazilian Cherry Oak Hardwood Flooring throughout the First Floor. Gorgeous Wood Staircase takes you to the enormous Master Suite features a Huge Retreat. Master Suite offers Huge Master Bathroom featuring Dual Vanities, Walk-in Closets, & separate Shower & Tub. Spacious Family Room complete with a Cozy Fireplace. Downstairs has a second Master Suite, an Additional Guest Bathroom and a Den which can be used as an Office or even an Additional Bedroom. Gourmet Upgraded Kitchen has Granite Counter-Tops, Mosaic Backslash and Center Island. Kitchen has direct accessible to a 3-car Garages. Large Lot over 10,000 square feet. Laundry Room Upstairs. Beautifully Landscaped Front and Back Yard with lots of Palm Trees. Large Lot over 10,000 square feet. Close to Award-Winning Schools, Restaurants, Shopping, & Freeway access.