Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:07 PM

3379 Adelante

3379 Adelante St · No Longer Available
Location

3379 Adelante St, Brea, CA 92823
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
***wood shutter and landscaping is done after pictures are taken***fridge/washer/dryer are included***

Cielo Floor Plan with a Downstairs Master bedroom, and a downstairs Guest Room.

Multi-functional Great Room which connects easily with the kitchen and dining areas.

Upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops and huge island.

Master bathroom w/ a large shower and additional sitting area inside the shower.

Covered California Room with panoramic doors/travertine flooring and retractable screens. Tile flooring throughout the downstairs with carpet in the guest bedroom.

Upstairs has 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath, as well as an added loft space.

Extra storage space under the stairway in the house.

La Floresta provides a small-town neighborhood feel and has a village atmosphere with shopping and restaurants within walking distance. Amenities include a clubhouse, outdoor pool, spa, water play area, showers and barbecues. Walking trails throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3379 Adelante have any available units?
3379 Adelante doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 3379 Adelante have?
Some of 3379 Adelante's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3379 Adelante currently offering any rent specials?
3379 Adelante is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3379 Adelante pet-friendly?
No, 3379 Adelante is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 3379 Adelante offer parking?
No, 3379 Adelante does not offer parking.
Does 3379 Adelante have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3379 Adelante offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3379 Adelante have a pool?
Yes, 3379 Adelante has a pool.
Does 3379 Adelante have accessible units?
No, 3379 Adelante does not have accessible units.
Does 3379 Adelante have units with dishwashers?
No, 3379 Adelante does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3379 Adelante have units with air conditioning?
No, 3379 Adelante does not have units with air conditioning.
