3379 Adelante

***wood shutter and landscaping is done after pictures are taken***fridge/washer/dryer are included***



Cielo Floor Plan with a Downstairs Master bedroom, and a downstairs Guest Room.



Multi-functional Great Room which connects easily with the kitchen and dining areas.



Upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops and huge island.



Master bathroom w/ a large shower and additional sitting area inside the shower.



Covered California Room with panoramic doors/travertine flooring and retractable screens. Tile flooring throughout the downstairs with carpet in the guest bedroom.



Upstairs has 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath, as well as an added loft space.



Extra storage space under the stairway in the house.



La Floresta provides a small-town neighborhood feel and has a village atmosphere with shopping and restaurants within walking distance. Amenities include a clubhouse, outdoor pool, spa, water play area, showers and barbecues. Walking trails throughout.