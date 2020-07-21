3379 Adelante

Amenities
***wood shutter and landscaping is done after pictures are taken***fridge/washer/dryer are included***
Cielo Floor Plan with a Downstairs Master bedroom, and a downstairs Guest Room.
Multi-functional Great Room which connects easily with the kitchen and dining areas.
Upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops and huge island.
Master bathroom w/ a large shower and additional sitting area inside the shower.
Covered California Room with panoramic doors/travertine flooring and retractable screens. Tile flooring throughout the downstairs with carpet in the guest bedroom.
Upstairs has 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath, as well as an added loft space.
Extra storage space under the stairway in the house.
La Floresta provides a small-town neighborhood feel and has a village atmosphere with shopping and restaurants within walking distance. Amenities include a clubhouse, outdoor pool, spa, water play area, showers and barbecues. Walking trails throughout.