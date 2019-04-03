All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 3300 Merida Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
3300 Merida Lane
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:46 AM

3300 Merida Lane

3300 Merida Ln · (949) 295-7285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3300 Merida Ln, Brea, CA 92823

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1837 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
A wonderful opportunity to live in one of Brea's newer community, Alterra La Floresta. This large END-UNIT condo was just built in 2016, by Van Daele Homes and has 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, with a HUGE live/work space downstairs, approx. 1,898 SqFt. Wonderful kitchen that opens up to the great room. Great room is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Large kitchen island. Tile in throughout the home and 18" Tiles in the Kitchen and Bathrooms. Laminate flooring throughout the house. Balcony is perfect to relax and enjoy the fresh air. Large master bedroom. Master bathroom has walk-in shower Dual Sinks. Walk-in closet. Laundry is conveniently located inside. Community has large swimming pool, spa, and playground. Brea-Olinda Unified School District. Conveniently located near schools, numerous shopping centers such as La Floresta, supermarkets, restaurants, banks, parks, golf courses, and more. Definitely a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Merida Lane have any available units?
3300 Merida Lane has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3300 Merida Lane have?
Some of 3300 Merida Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Merida Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Merida Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Merida Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Merida Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 3300 Merida Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Merida Lane does offer parking.
Does 3300 Merida Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Merida Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Merida Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3300 Merida Lane has a pool.
Does 3300 Merida Lane have accessible units?
No, 3300 Merida Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Merida Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 Merida Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 Merida Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 Merida Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3300 Merida Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
647-669 E. Birch St.
647-669 East Birch Street
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms
Brea Apartments with BalconyBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CA
Fontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity