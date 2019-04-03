3300 Merida Lane

Amenities

A wonderful opportunity to live in one of Brea's newer community, Alterra La Floresta. This large END-UNIT condo was just built in 2016, by Van Daele Homes and has 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, with a HUGE live/work space downstairs, approx. 1,898 SqFt. Wonderful kitchen that opens up to the great room. Great room is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Large kitchen island. Tile in throughout the home and 18" Tiles in the Kitchen and Bathrooms. Laminate flooring throughout the house. Balcony is perfect to relax and enjoy the fresh air. Large master bedroom. Master bathroom has walk-in shower Dual Sinks. Walk-in closet. Laundry is conveniently located inside. Community has large swimming pool, spa, and playground. Brea-Olinda Unified School District. Conveniently located near schools, numerous shopping centers such as La Floresta, supermarkets, restaurants, banks, parks, golf courses, and more. Definitely a must see!