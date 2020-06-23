All apartments in Brea
327 Lucia Lane
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

327 Lucia Lane

327 Lucia Ln · No Longer Available
Location

327 Lucia Ln, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
garage
**2 WEEK FREE RENT** New Gated Community in Brea - Portarosa- 4 Bed 3 Bath Home - Please contact Maria for showing: 714-795-7036

**2 WEEKS FREE RENT** Offering 2 weeks free rent with a 12 month signed lease.

https://youtu.be/-02yvKTCN7M

Wonderful opportunity to live in one of Breas newest gated community of Portarosa. This move-in ready 2-story home offers 4 beds 3 baths and just under 1,900 sq ft of inside living. Light and bright open concept kitchen and living area. Kitchen upgraded with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and island with area for barstool seating. High quality shutters, LED recess lighting, filtered and soft water throughout the home. Guest bedroom and guest bath downstairs. Spacious inside laundry room with washer and dryer located upstairs. Additional 2 bedrooms, guest bathroom and master bedroom with ensuite bath including shower and tub, dual sinks, and walk-in closet upstairs. Attached 2 car garage. The community of Portarosa is conveniently located behind the Wal-Mart shopping center, close to one of Breas best shopping centers, next to the Tracks at Brea Trail and Birch Golf Course!

-NO PETS-

Please Apply Online: www.rpmcoast.com/search-rentals

Move In Costs:
One months rent + Security deposit
Security deposit is equal to one months rent
$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee
Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo

(RLNE4652708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Lucia Lane have any available units?
327 Lucia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 327 Lucia Lane have?
Some of 327 Lucia Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Lucia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
327 Lucia Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Lucia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 327 Lucia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 327 Lucia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 327 Lucia Lane does offer parking.
Does 327 Lucia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 Lucia Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Lucia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 327 Lucia Lane has a pool.
Does 327 Lucia Lane have accessible units?
No, 327 Lucia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Lucia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 Lucia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Lucia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Lucia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
