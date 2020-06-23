327 Lucia Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

**2 WEEK FREE RENT** New Gated Community in Brea - Portarosa- 4 Bed 3 Bath Home - Please contact Maria for showing: 714-795-7036



**2 WEEKS FREE RENT** Offering 2 weeks free rent with a 12 month signed lease.



https://youtu.be/-02yvKTCN7M



Wonderful opportunity to live in one of Breas newest gated community of Portarosa. This move-in ready 2-story home offers 4 beds 3 baths and just under 1,900 sq ft of inside living. Light and bright open concept kitchen and living area. Kitchen upgraded with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and island with area for barstool seating. High quality shutters, LED recess lighting, filtered and soft water throughout the home. Guest bedroom and guest bath downstairs. Spacious inside laundry room with washer and dryer located upstairs. Additional 2 bedrooms, guest bathroom and master bedroom with ensuite bath including shower and tub, dual sinks, and walk-in closet upstairs. Attached 2 car garage. The community of Portarosa is conveniently located behind the Wal-Mart shopping center, close to one of Breas best shopping centers, next to the Tracks at Brea Trail and Birch Golf Course!



-NO PETS-



Move In Costs:

One months rent + Security deposit

Security deposit is equal to one months rent

$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee

Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo



