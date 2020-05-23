180 Hayden Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful home is located very close to Birch Street Promenade, near the Brea Tracks and at a walking distance from Brea Junior High School. Recessed lighting, new Dunn Edwards paint throughout the house including ceilings and doors, new designer carpet. The kitchen has been remodeled and features a new 6.3 cu. ft. Slide-In Gas Range with Pro Bake Convection Oven with Easy Clean in Stainless Steel, new LG microwave in stainless steel. Beautiful Quartz countertops, new large stainless-steel sink, with a pull-out faucet and soap dispenser, new stainless steel dishwasher and walk-in pantry. The kitchen opens to the dining and living room, with laminated wood flooring, the fireplace, also have a guest bathroom. Enjoy three bedrooms on the top floor. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with mirrored door and a large master bathroom with new water-resistant laminate flooring, and Hallway bath and guest bathrooms also have new fixtures. All bathrooms have brand new vanity mirrors. The home also features a 2-car attached garage with direct access, new clean look with painted interior and epoxy coating on the floors. This is an end unit, only one shared wall, provides you plenty of windows for light and bright look and feel. You will love this townhome the minute you walk in and will enjoy all the entertainment within walking distance, great schools, and convenient freeway access. Low association dues include access to community pool, no Mello Roos.