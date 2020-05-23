All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 180 Hayden Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
180 Hayden Way
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:51 PM

180 Hayden Way

180 Hayden Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
Brea-Olinda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

180 Hayden Way, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful home is located very close to Birch Street Promenade, near the Brea Tracks and at a walking distance from Brea Junior High School. Recessed lighting, new Dunn Edwards paint throughout the house including ceilings and doors, new designer carpet. The kitchen has been remodeled and features a new 6.3 cu. ft. Slide-In Gas Range with Pro Bake Convection Oven with Easy Clean in Stainless Steel, new LG microwave in stainless steel. Beautiful Quartz countertops, new large stainless-steel sink, with a pull-out faucet and soap dispenser, new stainless steel dishwasher and walk-in pantry. The kitchen opens to the dining and living room, with laminated wood flooring, the fireplace, also have a guest bathroom. Enjoy three bedrooms on the top floor. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with mirrored door and a large master bathroom with new water-resistant laminate flooring, and Hallway bath and guest bathrooms also have new fixtures. All bathrooms have brand new vanity mirrors. The home also features a 2-car attached garage with direct access, new clean look with painted interior and epoxy coating on the floors. This is an end unit, only one shared wall, provides you plenty of windows for light and bright look and feel. You will love this townhome the minute you walk in and will enjoy all the entertainment within walking distance, great schools, and convenient freeway access. Low association dues include access to community pool, no Mello Roos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Hayden Way have any available units?
180 Hayden Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 180 Hayden Way have?
Some of 180 Hayden Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Hayden Way currently offering any rent specials?
180 Hayden Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Hayden Way pet-friendly?
No, 180 Hayden Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 180 Hayden Way offer parking?
Yes, 180 Hayden Way offers parking.
Does 180 Hayden Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Hayden Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Hayden Way have a pool?
Yes, 180 Hayden Way has a pool.
Does 180 Hayden Way have accessible units?
No, 180 Hayden Way does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Hayden Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 Hayden Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Hayden Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Hayden Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms
Brea Apartments with BalconyBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CA
Fontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles