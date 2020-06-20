173 S Poplar Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool racquetball court garage hot tub

This adorable condo is located in the highly sought after Birchtree Community in Brea!! All electric unit with New Carpet, Newer Wood Laminate flooring, Newer Paint throughout, Good sized living room features lots of natural light and a brick fireplace for cozy relaxing evenings, Private patio/balcony off of living room, Oversized Master Bedroom has a private bathroom with walk-in shower and a walk-in closet, Laundry closet in hallway for a stackable washer and dryer, Bedroom 2 features walk-in closet, Adjacent to the front door is a large closet for additional storage, detached 1-car garage, The Association amenities include pool, spa, indoor racquetball court, and a gym/exercise room. Located in the heart of Brea within walking distance to downtown Birch Street, Restaurants, Post Office, Target and the Brea Mall! Come See This Beauty!! All furniture and appliance stay with the condo tenants feel free to use.