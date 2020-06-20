All apartments in Brea
173 S Poplar Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:03 PM

173 S Poplar Avenue

173 South Poplar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

173 South Poplar Avenue, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
This adorable condo is located in the highly sought after Birchtree Community in Brea!! All electric unit with New Carpet, Newer Wood Laminate flooring, Newer Paint throughout, Good sized living room features lots of natural light and a brick fireplace for cozy relaxing evenings, Private patio/balcony off of living room, Oversized Master Bedroom has a private bathroom with walk-in shower and a walk-in closet, Laundry closet in hallway for a stackable washer and dryer, Bedroom 2 features walk-in closet, Adjacent to the front door is a large closet for additional storage, detached 1-car garage, The Association amenities include pool, spa, indoor racquetball court, and a gym/exercise room. Located in the heart of Brea within walking distance to downtown Birch Street, Restaurants, Post Office, Target and the Brea Mall! Come See This Beauty!! All furniture and appliance stay with the condo tenants feel free to use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 S Poplar Avenue have any available units?
173 S Poplar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 173 S Poplar Avenue have?
Some of 173 S Poplar Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 S Poplar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
173 S Poplar Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 S Poplar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 173 S Poplar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 173 S Poplar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 173 S Poplar Avenue does offer parking.
Does 173 S Poplar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 173 S Poplar Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 S Poplar Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 173 S Poplar Avenue has a pool.
Does 173 S Poplar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 173 S Poplar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 173 S Poplar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 S Poplar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 173 S Poplar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 173 S Poplar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
