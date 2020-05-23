165 S Poplar Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool racquetball court garage hot tub

Location!! Location!! Location!! This adorable Upper Unit Condo is located in the highly sought after Birchtree Community in Brea!! All electric unit with New Carpet in the Master, Newer Wood Laminate flooring, and Good sized living room features a brick fireplace for cozy relaxing evenings, Private patio/balcony off of living room, Oversized Master Bedroom has a remodeled private bathroom with walk-in shower and a walk-in closet, Laundry closet in hallway for a stackable washer and dryer, Hallway Bathroom is also remodeled, Bedroom 2 features an organizer in the closet, Adjacent to the front door is a large closet for additional storage, detached 1-car garage, The Association amenities include pool, spa, indoor racquetball court, gym/exercise room, and household water and trash. Located in the heart of Brea within walking distance to Downtown Brea on Birch Street, Brea Marketplace Plaza, and Brea Mall. Conveniently near the 57 Freeway. Come See!!!