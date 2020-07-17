104 E Date Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent Location!! Just Steps to Downtown Brea to enjoy fine dinning and entertainment at it's Best!!! This property consist of 3 units on a lot. Subject unit is above the 2 car garage. The 2 car garage is included in the lease. This unit features 2 bedroom, 1 bedroom upstairs and a loft that can be used as office area, breakfast nook with plenty of natural lighting. The unit has been completely remodeled. New kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, LED recessed lighting, new wood laminate flooring and carpet, laundry hook ups for stackable units inside, new wall mounted A/C & Heating unit, new dual pane windows, new tub & shower , new vanity and new automatic roll up garage door... For more information call listing agent..