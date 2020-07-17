All apartments in Brea
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
104 E Date Street
Last updated July 18 2019 at 12:53 PM

104 E Date Street

104 E Date St · No Longer Available
Location

104 E Date St, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent Location!! Just Steps to Downtown Brea to enjoy fine dinning and entertainment at it's Best!!! This property consist of 3 units on a lot. Subject unit is above the 2 car garage. The 2 car garage is included in the lease. This unit features 2 bedroom, 1 bedroom upstairs and a loft that can be used as office area, breakfast nook with plenty of natural lighting. The unit has been completely remodeled. New kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, LED recessed lighting, new wood laminate flooring and carpet, laundry hook ups for stackable units inside, new wall mounted A/C & Heating unit, new dual pane windows, new tub & shower , new vanity and new automatic roll up garage door... For more information call listing agent..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 E Date Street have any available units?
104 E Date Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 104 E Date Street have?
Some of 104 E Date Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 E Date Street currently offering any rent specials?
104 E Date Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 E Date Street pet-friendly?
No, 104 E Date Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 104 E Date Street offer parking?
Yes, 104 E Date Street offers parking.
Does 104 E Date Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 E Date Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 E Date Street have a pool?
No, 104 E Date Street does not have a pool.
Does 104 E Date Street have accessible units?
No, 104 E Date Street does not have accessible units.
Does 104 E Date Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 E Date Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 E Date Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 E Date Street has units with air conditioning.
