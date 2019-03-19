712 North ALPINE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Fantastic, gated family home in the Flats. Six en-suite bedrooms plus a guest house/pool house. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances (two dishwashers, six-burner stove, four ovens and an extra built-in refrigerator). Marble, slate and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the common areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Master with fireplace and his/hers baths. Library/office for the work-at-home. Beautifully landscaped yard with pool, spa and built-in bar-b-que. Three-car direct access garage, plus parking behind the gates and in the driveway. This home has it all. Available immediately. Owner will consider a six-month lease at $25,500.