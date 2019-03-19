712 North ALPINE Drive

Amenities
Fantastic, gated family home in the Flats. Six en-suite bedrooms plus a guest house/pool house. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances (two dishwashers, six-burner stove, four ovens and an extra built-in refrigerator). Marble, slate and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the common areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Master with fireplace and his/hers baths. Library/office for the work-at-home. Beautifully landscaped yard with pool, spa and built-in bar-b-que. Three-car direct access garage, plus parking behind the gates and in the driveway. This home has it all. Available immediately. Owner will consider a six-month lease at $25,500.