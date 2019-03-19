All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 712 North ALPINE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
712 North ALPINE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

712 North ALPINE Drive

712 N Alpine Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

712 N Alpine Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fantastic, gated family home in the Flats. Six en-suite bedrooms plus a guest house/pool house. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances (two dishwashers, six-burner stove, four ovens and an extra built-in refrigerator). Marble, slate and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the common areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Master with fireplace and his/hers baths. Library/office for the work-at-home. Beautifully landscaped yard with pool, spa and built-in bar-b-que. Three-car direct access garage, plus parking behind the gates and in the driveway. This home has it all. Available immediately. Owner will consider a six-month lease at $25,500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 North ALPINE Drive have any available units?
712 North ALPINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 712 North ALPINE Drive have?
Some of 712 North ALPINE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 North ALPINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
712 North ALPINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 North ALPINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 712 North ALPINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 712 North ALPINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 712 North ALPINE Drive offers parking.
Does 712 North ALPINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 North ALPINE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 North ALPINE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 712 North ALPINE Drive has a pool.
Does 712 North ALPINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 712 North ALPINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 712 North ALPINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 North ALPINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 712 North ALPINE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 North ALPINE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,200Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,800
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts